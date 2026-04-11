Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Officially Launches New Destination Reputational Management Book

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, officially launched Destination Reputational Resilience, a landmark initiative to strengthen destination reputational management across the Americas, at the Organization of American States (OAS). The launch marks a significant milestone in positioning tourism resilience and digital reputation management at the heart of hemispheric policy dialogue.

Addressing member states and senior tourism officials at the OAS, Minister Bartlett drew on the framework of Destination Reputational Resilience, co-authored with Professor Lloyd Waller, to outline a structured and actionable approach to help destinations prepare for, manage, and recover from digital threats. These include cyberattacks and misinformation. They also include fake news, privacy breaches, and digital system failures. Consequently, the initiative equips tourism stakeholders with practical strategies to protect credibility, restore trust, and leverage innovation responsibly.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, a destination’s reputation can be strengthened or severely damaged in a matter of minutes. Destination Reputational Resilience provides the strategic blueprint that ministers, policymakers and tourism leaders need to anticipate digital shocks, manage crises effectively and rebuild trust with transparency and proof. Resilience is no longer optional — it is the defining competitive advantage of modern tourism.”

Adopt Comprehensive Resilience Strategies

The Minister emphasized that as tourism becomes increasingly digitized — through online booking platforms, digital marketing ecosystems, artificial intelligence tools and integrated data systems — destinations must adopt comprehensive resilience strategies that extend beyond physical and climate-related disruptions to include cyber and reputational risks.

The book provides guidance for destinations to prepare for digital disruptions before they occur. It also helps them manage real-time digital crises strategically. Moreover, it teaches stakeholders how to protect and defend destination credibility under pressure. Next, it shows how to recover trust through evidence-based communication. In addition, the book helps destinations integrate Generative AI responsibly as part of crisis response and reputation management.

Minister Bartlett noted that for tourism-dependent economies such as Jamaica, reputation is among the most valuable national assets. “Tourism operates on trust. Visitors choose destinations not only for their beauty and experiences, but for confidence in safety, reliability and authenticity. Protecting that trust must now include digital vigilance,” he said.

Tourism Leaders

“The publication is designed for Ministers of tourism, destination management organizations (DMOs), tourism executives, researchers and industry leaders seeking to strengthen governance frameworks in a rapidly evolving digital environment,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Global Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center.

The launch is timely as the Minister engages member states and multilateral partners at the OAS on an intensive four-day program designed to position the island at the forefront of the American capital’s diplomatic, academic, and tourism trade networks. The visit comes at a pivotal moment, as Jamaica continues its recovery from Hurricane Melissa while seeking to sustain momentum in its largest source market, the United States.

It further reinforces Jamaica’s leadership role in advancing global conversations on tourism resilience, innovation and sustainable destination management. Therefore, Minister Bartlett encouraged regional and international stakeholders to integrate the book’s framework into national tourism policies and crisis management systems.