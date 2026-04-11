Business

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Officially Launches New Destination Reputational Management Book

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read
resilience strategies - Antony Anderson, Edmund Bartlett, Lloyd Walker
Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (C), gives Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, His Excellency, Major General Antony Anderson (Ret’d) a signed copy of his new and 4th book, Destination Reputational Resilience. Sharing in the moment is Co-author of the book Professor Lloyd Waller.
resilience strategies - Antony Anderson, Edmund Bartlett, Lloyd Walker
Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (C), gives Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, His Excellency, Major General Antony Anderson (Ret’d) a signed copy of his new and 4th book, Destination Reputational Resilience. Sharing in the moment is Co-author of the book Professor Lloyd Waller.

 

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, officially launched Destination Reputational Resilience, a landmark initiative to strengthen destination reputational management across the Americas, at the Organization of American States (OAS). The launch marks a significant milestone in positioning tourism resilience and digital reputation management at the heart of hemispheric policy dialogue.

Addressing member states and senior tourism officials at the OAS, Minister Bartlett drew on the framework of Destination Reputational Resilience, co-authored with Professor Lloyd Waller, to outline a structured and actionable approach to help destinations prepare for, manage, and recover from digital threats. These include cyberattacks and misinformation. They also include fake news, privacy breaches, and digital system failures. Consequently, the initiative equips tourism stakeholders with practical strategies to protect credibility, restore trust, and leverage innovation responsibly.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, a destination’s reputation can be strengthened or severely damaged in a matter of minutes. Destination Reputational Resilience provides the strategic blueprint that ministers, policymakers and tourism leaders need to anticipate digital shocks, manage crises effectively and rebuild trust with transparency and proof. Resilience is no longer optional — it is the defining competitive advantage of modern tourism.”

Adopt Comprehensive Resilience Strategies

The Minister emphasized that as tourism becomes increasingly digitized — through online booking platforms, digital marketing ecosystems, artificial intelligence tools and integrated data systems — destinations must adopt comprehensive resilience strategies that extend beyond physical and climate-related disruptions to include cyber and reputational risks.

The book provides guidance for destinations to prepare for digital disruptions before they occur. It also helps them manage real-time digital crises strategically. Moreover, it teaches stakeholders how to protect and defend destination credibility under pressure. Next, it shows how to recover trust through evidence-based communication. In addition, the book helps destinations integrate Generative AI responsibly as part of crisis response and reputation management.

Minister Bartlett noted that for tourism-dependent economies such as Jamaica, reputation is among the most valuable national assets.

“Tourism operates on trust. Visitors choose destinations not only for their beauty and experiences, but for confidence in safety, reliability and authenticity. Protecting that trust must now include digital vigilance,” he said.

Tourism Leaders

“The publication is designed for Ministers of tourism, destination management organizations (DMOs), tourism executives, researchers and industry leaders seeking to strengthen governance frameworks in a rapidly evolving digital environment,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Global Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center.

The launch is timely as the Minister engages member states and multilateral partners at the OAS on an intensive four-day program designed to position the island at the forefront of the American capital’s diplomatic, academic, and tourism trade networks.  The visit comes at a pivotal moment, as Jamaica continues its recovery from Hurricane Melissa while seeking to sustain momentum in its largest source market, the United States.

It further reinforces Jamaica’s leadership role in advancing global conversations on tourism resilience, innovation and sustainable destination management. Therefore, Minister Bartlett encouraged regional and international stakeholders to integrate the book’s framework into national tourism policies and crisis management systems.

“As we look to the future of global travel, the destinations that thrive will be those that anticipate disruption, respond with integrity and innovate responsibly. By officially launching this initiative at the OAS, we are calling on governments and tourism leaders across the hemisphere to embed reputational resilience into national policy,” the Minister concluded.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica Trade & Invest Stages Inaugural Opportunities Jamaica Expo

November 26, 2007
Expedia Group Media Solutions Releases Inaugural Quarterly Trend Report for Travel Recovery

Expedia Selects AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

March 3, 2018

We Florida Financial Expands Services to Monroe County

May 26, 2015
Precautionary Steps Small Business Owners Should Take

6 Precautionary Steps Small Business Owners Should Take

May 24, 2023
Back to top button