Courtyard by Marriott Kingston Enhances Hospitality Experience

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the heart of Kingston’s bustling business district, the recently renovated Courtyard by Marriott Kingston is ushering in a new era of hospitality. The hotel blends modern sophistication with the unmistakable warmth and rhythm of Jamaica.

New Lobby, Restaurant and Bar

With the unveiling of its transformed lobby, restaurant and bar, named ‘Kitchen and Bar’ Restaurant, the property is reaffirming its role as one of the capital’s leading business hotels. Additionally, it is positioning itself as a vibrant social destination for locals and international visitors alike.

Since opening its doors in 2015, the hotel has served as a strategic hub for corporate travelers, diplomats, and leisure guests seeking contemporary comfort in Kingston. It is located at 1 Park Close, New Kingston. The property quickly became recognized for offering the trusted global standards of the Marriott International brand. At the same time, it maintains a uniquely Jamaican character.

Meeting the Needs of Today’s Traveler

Over the years, Kingston itself has evolved into a growing center for commerce, entertainment, and culture. According to Senior Sales Manager Romie Morris, the hotel’s renovation reflects that same spirit of transformation.

“The renovation was inspired by our commitment to evolve with the needs of today’s traveler. We recognized the importance of creating spaces that are not only functional but also inviting, modern, and reflective of Kingston’s vibrant energy,” Morris said.

That vision is immediately apparent upon entering the redesigned lobby. Gone is the traditional, compartmentalized hotel entrance. In its place is an expansive, multifunctional space flooded with natural light, sleek contemporary furnishings, and subtle Caribbean-inspired accents that create an atmosphere both polished and welcoming.

Meeting Spaces

The redesign carefully balances the needs of business travelers with the growing demand for more experiential hospitality. Comfortable seating areas now seamlessly transition from informal meeting spaces during the day to relaxed social lounges in the evening. In addition, enhanced connectivity and flexible workstations cater to the modern traveler who increasingly blends business with leisure.

“Our goal is to create a seamless, elevated experience where guests can work, relax, and socialize with ease. We want every touch point, from arrival to dining, to feel contemporary, comfortable, and intuitive,” he said.

Beyond aesthetics, the renovation also signals a deeper investment in Jamaica’s tourism and hospitality sector. Morris described the re-launch as ‘a major milestone’ for the property and an important statement about the hotel’s long-term commitment to excellence.

“It reinforces our commitment to excellence and strengthens our position as we aim to always be the leading business hotel in Jamaica,” he said.

Dining Spaces

One of the standout transformations can be found within the hotel’s dining spaces. The restaurant, buffet, and bar have all been modernized to deliver a more refined and immersive culinary experience. The upgrades include enhanced layouts for greater efficiency, and expanded buffet capabilities that allow for interactive dining concepts.

“The enhancements allow us to better cater to growing demand for fresh, locally inspired cuisine, as well as healthier and more diverse dining options,” Morris noted.

Guests can now expect elevated buffet experiences featuring omelet stations, pasta stations, and live carving displays. All are designed to create greater engagement between chefs and diners. The emphasis on fresh ingredients and Jamaican-inspired flavors reflects broader global culinary trends. At the same time, it remains rooted in local culture.

Business Hotels

Equally significant is the introduction of the hotel’s redesigned bar, envisioned as a lively social and business hub. With its sleek finishes, curated beverage offerings, and relaxed atmosphere, the space is expected to attract both hotel guests and Kingston professionals looking for an upscale venue to network or unwind.

According to the Hotel’s General Manager, Lee-Ann Godfrey, the new bar is designed as a dynamic social hub that seamlessly blends business and leisure. “Its modern aesthetic and inviting atmosphere make it ideal for both professional networking and casual gatherings,” she said.

To further energize the experience, the hotel plans to introduce themed evenings, signature cocktails, curated entertainment, and live music on select nights. Consequently, this will create an atmosphere that mirrors Kingston’s vibrant nightlife culture.

For Godfrey and the hotel’s leadership team, the renovation is also about relationships. This is especially true for the corporate clients and business partners who have supported the property over the years.

“These relationships are fundamental to our success. Our corporate clients and partners play a key role in our growth, and tonight’s event is an opportunity to celebrate and strengthen those connections,” she said.

The investment arrives at a time when Kingston continues to gain momentum as both a tourism and business destination. Godfrey believes the project demonstrates strong confidence in Jamaica’s future.

“This investment reflects strong confidence in Jamaica’s growing tourism and business travel markets. Kingston continues to emerge as a key destination, and we are proud to contribute to its development,” she said.

While the current upgrades mark a significant transformation, the hotel is already looking ahead. Future phases will focus on modernizing meeting spaces and reimagining the poolside restaurant and bar known as The View. Eventually, guest rooms will be upgraded to further enhance the visitor experience.

For now, however, the newly re-launched spaces are already generating enthusiastic feedback. “Guests have praised the modern design, improved comfort, and overall ambiance,” Godfrey said.

A New Kingston

As Kingston continues to evolve into a cosmopolitan Caribbean capital, the renewed Courtyard by Marriott Kingston, Jamaica appears ready to evolve alongside it, offering travelers a modern sanctuary where business, culture, and hospitality meet seamlessly under one roof.