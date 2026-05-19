Investment in Jamaica: Boosting Tourism Growth

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has announced a series of major developments for the island’s tourism sector at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026. These include the launch of new direct airline routes into Montego Bay. There is also a $5 billion room investment, which demonstrates ongoing investment in Jamaica. Additionally, the staging of a Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Air Connectivity Summit in Kingston will occur in February 2027.

The announcements come as Jamaica reports over one million visitors and approximately $956 million in foreign exchange earnings in the first quarter of 2026 alone. This is a powerful demonstration of the island’s resilience just six months after Hurricane Melissa.

Airlines Expanding Service to Jamaica

Multiple airline partners are expanding service to Jamaica in response to sustained traveller demand. This will boost access to the island. Porter Airlines will launch direct non-stop flights into Montego Bay from Toronto Pearson, Ottawa and Hamilton. This adds nearly 5,000 additional seats for the winter season.

“Every new route supports jobs. Every additional seat supports small businesses. Every flight creates an economic ripple effect that extends far beyond the airport,” said Minister Bartlett. “These announcements reflect the extraordinary confidence that airlines and investors continue to place in Destination Jamaica.”

Further airlift growth includes increased service from Latin America through Wingo and continued expansion from the United Kingdom with Virgin Atlantic, reinforcing Jamaica’s connectivity across its key and emerging source markets. Such enhancements are attractive for ongoing and future investment in Jamaica.

Pipeline of New Hotel Rooms

Jamaica has a development pipeline of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 new rooms slated for delivery over the next 5 to 10 years. This represents an estimated investment of $5 billion and is expected to support long-term investment in Jamaica. Key projects include The Pinnacle, a landmark residential and hospitality development. There is also the continued evolution of the Rose Hall Tourism Development Corridor.

“This is not incremental growth — this is transformational investment in Jamaica’s tourism future. We are building a tourism ecosystem that includes large resorts, boutique hotels, gastronomy, wellness, music, and adventure. Because today’s traveller is looking for experiences that are meaningful and memorable — and Jamaica delivers that naturally,” said the Minister.

The summit is designed to provide strategic insights for regional aviation planning and to strengthen Jamaica’s air links across global markets. It will bring together airline partners, government stakeholders, and tourism leaders from across the Caribbean and beyond. Moreover, investment in Jamaica is likely to increase as these initiatives unfold.

Strong Visitor Growth

The announcements are backed by strong first-quarter results. Jamaica recorded year-to-date visitor growth of 25 percent from Latin America and 7 percent from Asia, reflecting the success of the island’s market diversification strategy. Cruise tourism also strengthened, with 591,861 cruise visitors arriving between January and April 2026, an increase over the same period in 2025.

Jamaica’s tourism momentum is further supported by a strong cultural presence on the global stage. Earlier in 2026, American morning television show, the TODAY show broadcasted live from Jamaica. This reached millions of viewers across the United States.

“Jamaica’s cultural influence extends far beyond our geographic size. Earlier this year, millions of viewers across the United States experienced the vibrancy of our island through the TODAY show’s live broadcasts from Jamaica, while audiences around the world continue to connect with us through the power of our music and culture. Whether it is on television screens or at festivals thousands of miles away, every moment of global visibility becomes an invitation for people to experience Jamaica for themselves,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Calendar of Events

Jamaica’s events calendar also continues to serve as a powerful year-round driver of visitation. It features the Lost in Time Festival, Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival, Carnival in Jamaica, and the internationally celebrated Reggae Sumfest.