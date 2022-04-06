Jamaica Pegasus Earns Nominations For Three ‘World Travel Awards™

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Pegasus, the Caribbean’s most distinguished address for business and leisure hospitality, announced today that it has been nominated for three World Travel Awards™. Recognized globally as the pinnacle of success in the travel and tourism industry, the World Travel Awards™ celebrates its 29th anniversary in 2022.

Categories in which The Jamaica Pegasus has been nominated are as follows:

Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel for 2022

Jamaica’s Leading Conference Hotel for 2022

Jamaica’s Leading Hotel for 2022

Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of the Jamaica Pegasus, commented: “All of us at The Jamaica Pegasus are thrilled to have earned these prestigious nominations. In and of themselves, they further validate our status as the premier hotel in Jamaica’s capital. Also, one of the top hotels in the entire Caribbean. Of course, we hope to win to cement that status even more.”

Voting Procedure

World Travel Awards™ winners are determined from votes submitted by travel professionals, media, and the general public. Eligible votes must be cast by midnight on May 3, 2022. The nominee gaining the most votes in each category will be announced as a 2022 World Travel Awards™ winner.

After the close of voting, the winners of each category will be invited to attend the World Travel Awards™ Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony – the region’s premier VIP tourism gathering – which will take place on June 14, 2022 at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica.

For further information on the World Travel Awards™, including full details on how to submit votes toward determining this year’s winners, visit the World Travel Awards™ website.

