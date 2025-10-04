Healthcare Delivery Initiatives in Jamaica Led by Carol Picart

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A significant milestone in healthcare and community development was marked. Humanitarian Carol Picart, through the Mia’Sarka Foundation (www.miasarkafoundation.org), led a formal handover ceremony in Kingston. The event brought together government officials, healthcare representatives, and community leaders. They recognized Picart’s continued investment in Jamaica’s health sector.

Carol Picart, a Jamaican-born Maroon, has dedicated her life to advancing both health and education. She describes these as “two sides of the same coin.” Her international humanitarian work spans Africa, with notable projects in Uganda and Kenya. It extends deeply into Jamaica, where she has championed initiatives for women, children, and underserved communities.

Through her efforts, Picart has worked with Woman Inc., upgrading infrastructure. She established safe homes for women and children affected by violence and abuse.

Her foundation continues to catalyze support for Jamaica’s public infrastructure, including hospitals and training programs, in partnership with international collaborators who have contributed more than $50 million in donations and equipment to facilities such as Kingston Public Hospital, Cornwall Regional Hospital, and Black River Hospital.

Speaking at the event, Picart reaffirmed her commitment to Jamaica: “Health and education are inseparable. By strengthening our hospitals and supporting our communities, we are investing in the future of our people.”

This handover marks the beginning of expanded partnerships to improve healthcare delivery across Jamaica. Picart pledges to continue her mission of empowering communities and supporting national development.