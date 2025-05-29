Beenie Man Delivers Epic Performance in New York

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Dancehall fans, who have not seen Beenie Man in the United States for 10 years, got their fill of the Grammy-winning deejay on May 24 when he performed at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. He put on a stellar show, stacked with the hits that has made him one of the genre’s heavyweights.

Beenie Man’s US visa was revoked 10 years ago, but reinstated last December. Buju Banton and Bounty Killer, other dancehall stalwarts, also had their US travel documents reinstated in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Garth Crooks, a veteran music industry player, booked Beenie Man for the UBS Arena. He told South Florida Caribbean News that the 51 year-old artist did not disappoint the packed house.

“His performance was absolutely fabulous, people came from all over to see him and he was in great form,” said Crooks.

“All over” meant the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) which comprises dancehall music’s most viable market in the US. It has also been Beenie Man’s happy hunting ground for over 20 years.

Fans joined him as he belted out songs like Wickedest Slam, Girls Dem Sugar, Romie, Oysters And Conch, Ole Dawg and World Dance. They were also treated to lively cameos from Lyrikal, Louie Culture, Christopher Martin and Silver Cat.

Beenie Man’s performance was another strong message that dancehall music retains a strong following on the US east coast. One year ago, Buju Banton appeared before a sold-out audience at the same venue. Meanwhile, in April, Vybz Kartel thrilled a full house at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Beenie Man began his recording career at age five. He was at his peak as a hitmaker during the 1990s with hits like Who Am I which reached number 17 on the US pop chart.

Art And Life, his 2000 album, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2001.