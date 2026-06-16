Florida Charity Expands STEM Education Work to Jamaica

FORT LAUDERDALE – Florida-based humanitarian Mark Gelfand is founder of the American charity STEMpower. He is expanding the organization’s work to the Caribbean with the launch of two new STEM centers in Jamaica. These centers are designed to help underserved youth build skills in technology, entrepreneurship and hands-on innovation.

STEMpower USA has become the largest American STEM-focused charity operating across Africa. It has established permanent STEM centers in 49 countries. As a result, hundreds of thousands of young people have gained access to practical education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The organization’s work extends beyond classrooms. STEMpower focuses on long-term solutions for communities affected by natural disasters and conflict. It does this by equipping young people with practical skills, entrepreneurial thinking and the tools to develop locally driven technologies. These tools strengthen resilience, speed recovery and create sustainable opportunities.

The Jamaica expansion marks a significant step in extending STEMpower’s mission beyond Africa and into the Caribbean and South America. The new centers will offer training in digital skills, artificial intelligence, innovation, drones, robotics, entrepreneurship and problem-solving.

The launch comes as Caribbean communities continue to prioritize disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience. STEMpower’s model aims to support that work by helping young people gain the technical skills and confidence to contribute to solutions. In this way, they can help in their own communities.

Given the close geographic, cultural, and economic connections between the United States and the Caribbean, this growth highlights how a U.S.-backed nonprofit uses STEM learning to equip youth in at-risk communities with skills for tomorrow.

Watch CNN: Inside Africa – STEMpower