JN Money, WapiPay Expand Ways to Send Money to Jamaica.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JN Money Services has partnered with cross-border payments company WapiPay to give customers in key international markets another way to send money to Jamaica. This partnership expands payout options for recipients and strengthens the island’s links to global remittance corridors.

Digital Platform to Send Money

WapiPay, founded in Singapore in 2019 and operating from offices in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda, provides a digital platform. The platform enables individuals, merchants and businesses to send money internationally.

With payment corridors across Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, WapiPay is expanding its reach. It is positioning Jamaica as a gateway. It connects to one of the world’s largest remittance markets.The company is expanding its global cross-border payments network.

The partnership follows WapiPay’s regulatory approval to operate in Jamaica earlier this year. It gives WapiPay access to JN Money’s payout infrastructure. In addition, it allows JN Money to broaden its network of international remittance partners as the Jamaican brand continues to build its presence in key diaspora markets.

Under the arrangement, WapiPay customers can send money to Jamaica for cash pickup at JN Money locations across the country. Alternatively, they can send money for direct deposit to recipients’ local bank accounts.

Reliable Remittance Services

Horace Hines, general manager of JN Money Services, said the partnership supports the company’s strategy. The goal is to expand convenient and reliable remittance services for Jamaicans and their families.

“We are deliberate about building strategic partnerships that expand the ways customers can send money to Jamaica while making the remittance experience more convenient, accessible and reliable,” Hines said. “As customer needs evolve and demand for digital financial services grows, we remain focused on identifying innovative solutions and strengthening our network to better serve Jamaicans and their families, wherever they are in the world.”

JN Money said the WapiPay partnership will extend the reach of its international remittance network, which operates in 18 countries, including the Cayman Islands, Antigua, Guyana and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“We build partnerships that help us keep Jamaicans and their families connected,” Hines said. “As Jamaicans continue to build lives in new markets, including across Africa, Asia and other regions where WapiPay has a strong presence, this partnership allows us to connect more of them with their families back home by providing another safe, convenient and reliable way to send money to Jamaica.”

Josephat Nelson Mados, WapiPay country director for Jamaica, said the Caribbean needs faster, more affordable and more transparent cross-border payment solutions. He said JN Money was a natural partner because of its trusted brand, local market expertise, remittance infrastructure and customer reach.

“Together, WapiPay and JN Money are well positioned to connect the Caribbean more efficiently with Africa, North America, the United Kingdom, Asia and other key global corridors,” Mados said. “Customers will benefit from competitive pricing, faster processing, greater transparency and improved convenience, with clearer visibility into fees, foreign exchange rates, transaction status and settlement outcomes.”

Mados said WapiPay has upgraded its platform to support partner integration, automated payment routing, real-time transaction tracking, regulatory compliance, reconciliation, settlement tracking and partner reporting.

“These enhancements ensure the service is scalable, compliant, operationally efficient and ready to support both individual and business payment use cases,” he said.

Global Partner Network

JN Money’s global partner network also includes Mastercard Transaction Services. It supports cross-border remittances for customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and the Cayman Islands. JN Money also works with DHL Express. Through this partnership, the company offers a premium remittance and shipping experience in the Cayman Islands.