Vybz Kartel Impresses Fans at Sold-Out Shows in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY – Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel made a triumphant return to the U.S. stage with two back-to-back, sold-out performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11 and 12. Presented by Reggae Fest, the concerts marked Kartel’s first U.S. appearances in over 20 years and drew over 40,000 fans, cementing the events as a landmark moment in dancehall history.

Kartel’s return was made possible by the recent reinstatement of his U.S. visa earlier this year. His performances showcased a dynamic blend of timeless hits like “Fever,” “Clarks,” “Summertime,” “Rompin Shop,” and “Brooklyn Anthem,” alongside powerful new tracks such as “God Is the Greatest.” The concerts highlighted Kartel’s enduring influence and the global appeal of dancehall music.

On Friday, April 11, there were surprise performances by Jah Vinci, Black Ryno, Rvssian, Busta Rhymes, and Spice. Celebrities like Cardi B and Buju Banton were in the audience to show their support. The energy was electric and unforgettable.

On Saturday, April 12, the star power increased. Y welcomed Ghanaian star Moliy, dancehall queen Shenseea, and rapper Skillibeng. They came together to give an exciting performance of “Shake It to the Max.”

The crowd erupted as dancehall queen Spice recreated an iconic moment from their past—draped in nothing but a towel, she serenaded Kartel with sultry intensity.

The night continued with cameos from R&B icon Ne-Yo, hip-hop royalty Fabolous and Lil’ Kim, and a wave of reggae and dancehall heat courtesy of YG Marley, Ishawna, Kranium, Chronic Law, Kraff, and hitmaking producer and artist Rvssian.

It was a night where Brooklyn met Kingston in a blaze of rhythm and star power.

Full-Circle Moment

“This was an emotional and amazing night—something I’ve dreamed of,” said Kartel. “I knew this show would be explosive. My New York fans have been waiting a long time, so being back felt like a full-circle moment. I had to pinch myself. I’m deeply grateful for my fans, everyone working behind the scenes, and the special guests who supported—on stage or off. It was a beautiful two nights in a city that means so much to me.”

Dancehall History

CJ Milan, CEO of Reggae Fest, shared his excitement, saying: “This was such a historical weekend for dancehall and the culture. This is the first time there have been two back-to-back sold out shows at Barclays Center for dancehall. I am blessed to be a part of the biggest show in dancehall history in the U.S. and happy for Vybz Kartel that he received his flowers from his community, to be part of that energy was amazing.”

Kartel’s return to the U.S. is historic. It comes after several big events. He had a sold-out homecoming show called Freedom Street. This show took place on New Year’s Eve at Jamaica’s National Stadium. He also appeared at the 2025 Grammy Awards after his first nomination. Additionally, he received the Impact Award at the MOBO Awards in the UK.

Upcoming Freedom Street Tour Dates

Looking ahead, his Freedom Street tour is in full swing. Upcoming stops include the Amerant Bank Arena in Miami on May 1. That show is produced by Mateo Productions/5 Star Entertainment Group, Live Nation and Monami Productions.

Germany’s SummerJam Festival from July 4–6, London’s Wireless Festival on July 13—where he’ll share the bill with headliner Drake as well as Burna Boy and Summer Walker—and two nights in Malta in mid-September.

The success of these concerts underscores the enduring popularity of Vybz Kartel worldwide. With each show, Vybz Kartel proves that his influence is not only intact—it’s stronger than ever.