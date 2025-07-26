Travel Advisors Attend Curaçao Roadshow Events

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is excited to share that the roadshow called “¡Solo Faltas Tú, Curaçao 2025!” (Only You’re Missing, Curaçao 2025!”) has successfully concluded. The roadshow was organized by CTB with help from the private sector. It took place in Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina. The goal was to strengthen Curaçao’s position as a tourist destination.

The roadshow had 427 travel advisors and wholesalers. They attended workshops and presentations by hotel representatives and tour operators from the Curaçao team.

Starting in Santiago, Chile, the roadshow began with a breakfast presentation for travel advisors and wholesalers. It continued in Montevideo, Uruguay, with a similar event where the participants could learn more about what Curaçao has to offer. Together, these events attracted a total of 78 travel advisors and wholesalers.

The roadshow then moved on to Argentina, where a series of workshops and presentations were held for wholesalers and travel advisors in the cities of Mendoza, La Plata, Buenos Aires, Rosario, Villa Maria, and Córdoba. A total of 349 participants attended these events.

Throughout the roadshow, numerous marketing initiatives and exclusive deals were introduced for wholesalers offering trips to Curaçao.

Thanks to the information received, travel advisors and wholesalers now know more about Curaçao’s tourism potential. They are better prepared to promote the destination in Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina.

Curaçao Tourist Board Roadshow Partners

CTB extends its gratitude to all the partners who formed part of the Curaçao team: