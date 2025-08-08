Dr. Trisha Bailey Among Jamaican Diaspora Order of Distinction Recipients

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr. Trisha Bailey, a college athlete who became a successful businesswoman, has been awarded the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor. This was announced by that country’s government on August 6, celebrated in Jamaica as Independence Day.

Since 2011, Bailey has operated Bailey’s Medical Equipment and Supplies, an Orlando-based company that provides for Medicare patients. She has 46 pharmacies throughout the United States.

Writing on Instagram, Bailey hailed her humble origins in rural St. Elizabeth parish, southern Jamaica.

“This moment is beyond anything I could have imagined as a barefoot little girl walking through the hills of Jamaica. I come from a place where resilience was our foundation, faith was our compass, and hard work was our only path forward. To now be recognized by the very nation that shaped me—it is overwhelming in the most beautiful way,” she said.

Bailey migrated to the United States in 1990 and represented the University of Connecticut as a middle-distance runner. After graduating from college, she worked at various financial institutions on the East Coast, before moving to Florida.

The 48 year-old Bailey has assisted multiple Caribbean students attending college in the United States financially. Recently, she donated funds to build a training facility for Jamaica’s men’s basketball team.

Jamaican Diaspora Order of Distinction Recipients

Other influential figures in the Jamaican Diaspora have also been awarded the OD. They are Dr. Dennis Hawthorne, head of Dennis Shipping in Fort Lauderdale; Alsion Roach Wilson, Jamaica’s Consul General to New York since 2019; Dr. Maurice Miles, a dentist based in Maryland; Dr. Trevor Dixon, director of Emergency Ultrasound at Jacobi Medical Centre in New York; and auditor/philanthropist George Willlie.

Order of Distinction Recipients: Entertainment Industry

Members of the entertainment industry are also OD recipients. Among them is Grammy-nominated singer Etana, who was raised in South Florida.

The others are Garnet Silk, the inspirational Rastafarian singer who died in December, 1994 at age 28, legendary music producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James and Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, of Steely and Clevie fame.

The National Honors and Awards ceremony takes place in October in Kingston.

National Honors for Beres Hammond and Capleton – Exclusive Video from Contractor Music Marketing