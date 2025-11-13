Vybz Kartel Makes History With 2nd Grammy Nomination

SOUTH FLORIDA – It has been a busy year for the King of Dancehall, Vybz Kartel. The global icon has officially received his second GRAMMY nomination. This was announced on November 7, 2025 by The Recording Academy — marking another milestone in one of music’s most remarkable comebacks. The honor comes fresh off the heels of his record-breaking Worl’ Boss Tour. Furthermore, there was his highly anticipated return home to Jamaica, where he launched the Adidja Palmer Foundation (APF) by delivering immediate relief to families affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Kartel’s latest album, Heart & Soul (released August 29, 2025), earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. It was his second consecutive nod following 2025’s Party With Me EP. The project — featuring fan favorites like “I Know” and “You Know GOAT” — highlights Kartel’s unmatched lyrical mastery and depth. These resonate with audiences worldwide.

This recognition caps off a transformative year for the artist who, since his release from prison in July 2024, has turned his freedom into a story of resilience, reinvention, and global impact.

“Every song, every show, every mission me do now — it’s about legacy and upliftment. Jamaica build mi, so mi haffi build back Jamaica,” states Vybz Kartel.

Adidja Palmer Foundation Launched

Upon returning home, Kartel immediately shifted from global stages to community service. He officially launched the Adidja Palmer Foundation (APF) in November 2025. The Foundation’s first initiative brought critical aid to western Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

On the same day his GRAMMY nomination was announced, Kartel was active on the ground. Through the APF, he sent a 40-foot container of essential supplies. This included 12,000 bottles of water, 1,500 loaves of bread, and hygiene kits. They worked with World Central Kitchen to clear debris and serve over 3,500 hot meals. They also provided direct support to a children’s home that cares for 70 disabled children.

This effort marks the beginning of a long-term commitment. Guided by its pillars of relief, resilience, and renewal, the APF will expand from emergency response to sustained rebuilding.

APF is committed to adopting one children’s home and rebuilding the roof of another, creating safe havens. These include a women & kids shelter, a soup kitchen, and a dedicated counseling area. They will also assist in a basic school rebuild and help restore parts of St. Elizabeth, the bread basket parish.

Mental Health Support

After visiting communities affected by the recent events, Vybz Kartel shared heartfelt reflections on the nation’s strength. He also shared some of his plans for mental health support.

“We’re creating a space where people can get psychological help, because too many—especially the kids—are dealing with trauma. This is not normal, so we have to care for the mind, not just the body. Jamaican people tough like steel, and that’s what hurt me the most—I’ve never seen the people dem cry so much, ever! But the resilience of Jamaican people is second to none. As we always say, ‘We likkle but wi tallawah.’ Right now is the time when we need unity the most. We need that Jamaican strength. The likkle but tallawah energy — activate now.”

Worl’ Boss Tour 2025

The launch of the APF follows the conclusion of Kartel’s Worl’ Boss Tour 2025, which ended in Toronto on October 30, 2025, after a 25 + city global run that redefined dancehall’s international reach.

The tour became the highest-grossing dancehall tour of all time, drawing audiences of over 20,000 per night across North America, South America, and Europe.

Highlights included his first U.S. performance in over two decades — two sold-out nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (April 11–12, 2025) that drew viral acclaim.

After a 20-year absence from the U.K., he returned to grace the stage at London’s Wireless Festival (July 13, 2025), followed by his first-ever solo arena tour across the country in September.

The historic run concluded in Toronto, Canada, with three sold-out stadium shows. These were presented by OVO Sound (October 26, 27 & 30, 2025). They featured surprise appearances from Drake and Spice.