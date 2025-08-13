For the past 10 years, Laurell Nurse has staged the Queens Of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies (QORIHC), an event honoring women in Jamaica’s music industry. But due to a hectic schedule organizing that show, her recording career was put on hold.

Known as Mye Laurell, she recently returned to the scene with It’s My House, a cover of Diana Ross’ 1979 hit song. Her reggae version is produced by Richie Stephens.

Stephens, one of dancehall-reggae’s leading vocalists, encouraged her to record the song which Mye Laurell admits she never heard before.

“No, I wasn’t familiar with the original. I listened to it a few times and wasn’t ready but Richie said I am a ‘big’ singer so I just followed his guide,” she recalled. “I became his protege in the studio and now out of the studio.”

Mye Laurell, who lives in the United States, was born in Jamaica to an Antiguan father and Jamaican mother. A registered nurse, she has released one song to date —- a cover of Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse.

After a discussion with pioneer female deejay Sister Nancy about the lack of respect for women in the reggae industry, she decided to start the QORIHC which was first held in 2016 in Kingston.

Ironically, it was at last year’s show when Mye Laurell performed a rendition of The Greatest Love of All with Gem Myers, that she was moved to make a comeback.

“Music never left my mind, never left my unfinished things to complete, but when I opened the last QORIHC instantly, we knew it was time, Gem Myers was pleasantly surprised,” she said.

Since its inception, the QORIHC has honored stalwarts including Sister Nancy, Marcia Griffiths, artist manager/entertainment minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, harmony duo Brick & Lace, actress Audrey Reid of Dancehall Queen fame, Patra and Tanya Stephens.