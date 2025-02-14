Profile

Mayor Denise Grant Celebrates Etana Day in Lauderhill

Mayor Denise Grant honors Etana
L-R: Nephew of Singer-songwriter Peter Tosh, Etana, Hon. Olivia Grange, singer Ernie Smith and Mayor Denise Grant

by Howard Campbell

LAUDERHILL – When Shauna McKenzie migrated from Jamaica to South Florida in 1993, she settled with her family in Lauderhill. The city’s large Jamaican populace helped prevent any homesickness.

Renowned globally as Grammy-nominated artist Etana, she received recognition from her hometown on February 10th, which was proclaimed Etana Day in Lauderhill by Mayor Denise Grant.

Etana received a proclamation celebrating the occasion at Lauderhill City Hall. The gesture revived memories of her youth in a community popularly known as ‘Jamaica Hill’.

“Lauderhill is home to a vibrant Jamaican community, one that has shaped my experience as an immigrant child navigating the halls of Lauderhill Middle School. I never felt isolated; instead, I found solace in a small group of fellow Jamaican students with whom I formed a deep and seamless bond,” she told South Florida Caribbean News. “The journey of adjusting and integrating into the school environment was made easier, as being Jamaican among diverse races and cultures was not just accepted—it was celebrated.”

Etana returned to Jamaica after 12 years to realize her musical dreams. While there, she achieved that with songs such as Wrong Address, I Am Not Afraid and Warrior Love.

Her albums, Reggae Forever and Pamoja, received nominations for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

On February 10, Mayor Denise Grant recognized numerous distinguished Jamaicans for their achievements. They include Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s entertainment minister; Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Pan African icon Marcus Garvey, Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, singer-songwriter Peter Tosh and singer Ernie Smith.

Mayor Denise Grant
L-R: Rohan Marley, Mayor Denise Grant, Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Pan African icon Marcus Garvey, Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s entertainment minister

 

