Etana is Grateful for her Reggae Grammy Nomination for Album Pamoja

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – As she pitched Pamoja, her latest album shortly after its release in June, Etana spoke about the joy of working with other acts on the 16-track set. It has been nominated for a Best Reggae Album Grammy.

The six contenders for that category were announced November 23 by the Recording Academy. The Grammys are scheduled for January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“To be nominated is a great achievement. It truly is an honor to know other creators in music thought my album was worth their vote. These are other incredible people in music who recognized my works in such a prestigious way! It’s major and I’m grateful,” said Etana.

Live N Livin by Sean Paul, Positive Vibration by Gramps Morgan, Beauty of The Silence (SOJA), Royal (Jesse Royal) and Ten by Spice are also nominated for Best Reggae Album.

It is Etana’s second Grammy nomination. Her first was for Reggae Forever in 2019.

Of the nominees, Sean Paul is the only winner of a solo Grammy, which came in 2004 with Dutty Rock. Gramps Morgan won the Best Reggae Album Grammy as a member of Morgan Heritage in 2016 with Strictly Roots.

Pajoma has 16 songs, 11 of which are collaborations. They include Turn up di Sound with Damian “Junior Gong” Marley; Proppa, done with Nigerian Afrobeats star Stonebwoy, Baby O with Vybz Kartel and Jamrock Vibez alongside Alborosie.

Etana goes solo on Malaika which she does in Swahili, and the Afro-centric Melanin.

While she would be happy with a Grammy win, for Etana it will be business as usual next year.

“In 2022 I’ll just keep working on my set goals. Pray, treat, move my feet!” she said.