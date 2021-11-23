2022 Grammy Awards Nominees for Best Reggae Album Are In

by Howard Campbell

[LOS ANGELES] – There are six nominees for Best Reggae Album in the 2022 Grammy Awards. The nominations were announced November 23 in Los Angeles, California.

Contenders

The contenders for Best Reggae Album are Pamoja by Etana, Positive Vibration by Gramps Morgan, Live N Livin from Sean Paul, Royal by Jesse Royal, Beauty In The Silence from SOJA and 10 by Spice.

Sean Paul goes for his second Grammy, having won the category in 2004 with Dutty Rock. It is the first solo call for Gramps Morgan who tasted Grammy success in 2016 with Strictly Roots as a member of Morgan Heritage.

SOJA, from Arlington, Virginia was considered a strong contender in 2016 but their album, Amid The Noise And Haste, lost out to Ziggy Marley’s self-titled set.

Royal is Jesse Royal’s second album. Like his first, Lily of da Valley, it is released by New York independent company, Easy Star Records.

Released in June, Pamoja is Etana’s second Grammy nomination. Her first came in 2019 for Reggae Forever.

10 was arguably the most hyped dancehall/reggae album of 2021. Released by VP Records in August, it was boosted by the deejay/reality TV star’s appearances on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Wendy Williams Show.

On each show, Spice performed Go Down Deh with Sean Paul and Shaggy. After a brief appearance in the Billboard Reggae Albums Charts, 10’s sales floundered.

Reggae gained Grammy status in 1984 when the category was known as Best Reggae Recording. Black Uhuru won the first instalment with Anthem the following year.

Toots And The Maytals won this year for Got to be Tough.

The 64th Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.