Spice, Sean Paul & Shaggy Perform Hit Single, “Go Down Deh” on National TV

Live Performance on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Wendy Williams Show

[NEW YORK] – “Go Down Deh,” the recently released hit single from the “Queen of Dancehall,” Spice featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy, remains a consistent trend for 5 consecutive weeks on YouTube and is poised to become this summer’s anthem!

The iconic Jamaican trio – Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy – kicked off a trio of National TV performances today. Starting on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series (Interview, Go Down Deh Performance & Medley Performance). Followed by Jimmy Kimmel Live (June 15) and The Wendy Williams Show (June 18).

The correlating music video – directed by Jay Will (credits include: M.I.A, Lee Scratch Perry, Kayne West, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Major Lazer) – premiered on BET. The song has amassed 12.3 million YouTube views since its release while the #godowndehchallenge on TikTok. It has garnered 35M views of the nearly 40K videos created to date.

The hypnotic, pulsating “Go Down Deh” – produced by Grammy Award nominee, Costi Ionita and Shaggy. The song was written by Spice, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Costi and Shane Hoosong. It will be followed by Spice’s highly anticipated debut album, entitled TEN, slated for release this summer.