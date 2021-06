Miramar’s Vice Mayor Seeking Nominations of Caribbean American Community Leaders

[MIRAMAR] – In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne is seeking to highlight Miramar residents. Specifically those who have made significant contributions to the Caribbean community and/or the Miramar community at large. Vice Mayor Colbourne will recognize awardees at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at […]