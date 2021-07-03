Tarrus Riley puts a Lover’s Rock Spin on Giveon’s Heartbreak Anniversary

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Tarrus Riley continues to push the boundaries of Jamaican musicianship with this latest single Heartbreak Anniversary. This new release is a chart topping single originally recorded by Grammy Nominated artist Giveon. It has a rootsy, lovers rock feel that has a pop to it.

Album Release

Coming off the heels of his recent release album Healing, which housed smash hits like ‘Lighter’ featuring Shenseea. Plus the title track ‘Healing’, and ‘My Fire’ featuring Dexta Daps. This new single is merely another fun exercise in music for this iconic reggae superstar. Riley, who was introduced to this track, “Heartbreak Anniversary” by his daughter, immediately fell in love with the melody. The soulfulness and the lyrics of the song, wanting to hear it in a reggae style once again showcase his “thinking outside the box” musical art. Produced by Kareem Remus Burrell for XTM Nation. It was an amazing experience completing this production.

“It’s always an incredible experience working with Tarrus Riley as well as working collaboratively with Dean Fraser on this track. This production just came from Singy casually saying “Reems’ that tune ya bad. We coulda lovers rock it easily” said Kareem ‘Remus’ Burrell.

Video Release

To supplement the sheer presence and energy of the song, Tarrus and his team shot a crispy heartwarming video released Friday, July 2nd. In this well produced visual take on the single, Riley can be seen serenading a group of his female fans in the cool hills of St Andrew, Kingston Dub Club. It begins with a narrative that isn’t very far from the actual story of the song. And, then blossoms into a mini video concert with an all women audience. Change, if we are honest, is a most difficult thing that requires sturdy character. Plus, great courage, something that Tarrus Riley manages to make look easy. His fearless approach to the real and true passion he possesses for music is evidenced in his consistently growing range and diversity.

This single from Riley matches the energy and sentiments of the original track by Giveon, but takes a sonic route that reflects the musical DNA of genres like Jazz, Reggae, Dancehall and of course R&B. The Jamaican icon manages to blend and seamlessly dance between these genres with masterful fluidity. From his entry into the scene in early 2004 up until Heartbreak Anniversary, Tarrus Riley has proven himself a true paragon of musical innovation.