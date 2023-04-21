Reggae singer Ky-enie King Delivers Positive Energy and Pure Love on Latest EP

KINGSTON, Jamaica – International benevolent Reggae singer Ky-enie King is no novice to the music industry. He has been composing and writing music for almost two decades, known for his edifying lyrics and raspy voice.

Ky-enie describes his musical style as “Eclectic Reggae mixed with Dancehall, Alternative Rock and a splash of Acoustic Soul. He displays this in his real life inspired tunes “As I Rise”, featuring Prince Talib and “Round Of Applause”. In a recent interview Ky-enie stated, “I want to heal the audience with my music as much as it has healed me”.

Career Highlights

Ky-enie blissfully shared the highlights of his career which included receiving many messages of love and gratitude from fans around the world, thanking him for saving their lives through his music. In their messages fans specifically cited lyrics from Ky-enie’s song titled “Rain”, which was released in 2002 and published in internationally successful Jamaican movie, “Shottas.”

Among other accomplishments, Ky-enie was highlighted in Silver Fox World Charts as “SFDC Radio Artiste of Great Interest” in 2020. The singer more recently released the song “Stages in Life” on August 6th, 2022 produced by High Bridge Records.

The artiste has travelled internationally to deliver his message of resilience and hope. He has performed at many Caribbean Festivals such as Irie Jamboree in New York Carib Fest, Westchester Reggae Fest, Germany Africa Fest, South Cape Reggae Festival, Riddim Runway in Fort Myers in Florida and Reggae Pon Di Riva in Jamaica.

Life Changing Music

Today, Ky-enie is still devoted to creating life changing music. He hopes that his music will help people to center themselves and develop a more profound appreciation of life. The artiste has been focusing on bookings and production for the past few months. However, he very recently hosted a birthday listening party for his latest project. In collaboration with California based record label Water the Plants, Ky-enie is poised for a breakthrough in his career. The single “Behold” is set for release April 21,2023 and pre-orders open on April14, 2023. The song is the title track for an EP of four songs it is a well of hope to the listener, each track oozing positive energy and pure love.