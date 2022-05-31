by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As Pluto Shervington belted out the defiant chorus to his patriotic I Man Born Ya, the full house at the Gulfstream Racetrack’s Sport of Kings Theater roared in unison.

Their response summed-up an evening of quality performances for Pluto & Friends on a rainy May 28.

The event’s second staging was rocking from the moment Code Red Band struck the first note until minutes to 2 am when all the performers huddled on stage.

“The patronage shows that there is a place for events like Pluto & Friends… Over the years, Pluto and his colleagues have paved the way for many successful and emerging artists. This show clearly indicates that they are still able to fill venues and entertain fans,” said Tyrone Robertson, co-promoter of the event with business partner Marco Brown.

There were solid sets throughout from Boris Gardiner, J C Lodge, Ernie Smith, and Chalice. In addition to the Fab Five Band which was making a return to South Florida, long their happy hunting ground.

Backstage, Shervington revelled in the rapturous reception from the largely mature Jamaican audience.

“This is what I’ve been doing all my life and nothing beats performing for Jamaicans. We may live abroad but Jamaica is always home,” he said.

The inaugural Pluto & Friends was held at the same venue in February, 2020 to celebrate the singer/songwriter’s 50th anniversary in the music business.

Last year’s show was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Artist Support

A number of artists and musicians showed up in support. They included Roger Lewis and Bernard “Touter” Harvey of Inner Circle; Richie Daley of Third World, bass guitarist Lloyd Parks, singer Hopeton Lindo and singer/guitarist Capo Beniah.

Shervington moved to South Florida in 1977. He made his name as an artist in the region as headliner for the popular Sundays On The Bay show in Miami during the 1980s.

Prior to migrating to the United States, he was a star in Jamaica. Thanks to songs like I Man Born Ya, Dat and Your Honour.

Scenes From Pluto & Friends