MIAMI — Jamaica is staking its claim on Miami Art Week. Rohan Marley will host Jamaica Basel, a celebration of the island’s music, art and creative business, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at The Sagamore South Beach.

The event runs from 3 to 11 p.m. at the hotel, located at 1671 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach. BitBasel presents the event in partnership with the Government of Jamaica and in collaboration with Change the Frequency and Cygalle Dias Public Relations.

Jamaica Basel is part of BitBasel Miami 2026, whose programming looks at where art, technology, finance and culture meet. Organizers say the event will bring Jamaican artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, government officials and members of the diaspora together for discussions, performances and cultural experiences.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange Backs Jamaica Basel

Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport supports the event. Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, a longtime figure in Jamaica’s entertainment industry, plans to attend.

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah is also on the guest list. Her son, Makonnen Hannah, president of Change the Frequency Jamaica and the Caribbean, will join her.

Michael King Jr., founder and chief executive of Change the Frequency, will also take part, along with publicist Cygalle Dias, who helped bring the event to Miami.

Marley Family Brings the Music

Music will be central to the program. Host Rohan Marley is a son of reggae icon Bob Marley and a businessman in his own right, with ventures including Marley Coffee and Lion Order.

Zion Marley and DJ Nasty, best known as DJ Khaled’s official tour DJ, are expected to perform.

Organizers say they built the lineup to link Jamaica’s musical legacy with a younger generation of artists. In 2018, UNESCO added Reggae Music of Jamaica to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Business of Jamaican Creativity

Beyond the performances, Jamaica Basel will examine the changing creative economy. Panel discussions are expected to cover music, technology, distribution and streaming. Panelists will also look at how digital platforms are reshaping the way Jamaican artists produce, promote and profit from their work.

Tickets are available at bitbasel.miami.