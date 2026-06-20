Dancehall Hits the Big Screen: E-Dee and Mr. Vegas Team Up for Soundbwoy

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican dancehall artists E-Dee and Mr. Vegas are bringing sound system culture to cinema in Soundbwoy, an upcoming film directed by American DJ JFX and tentatively slated for release in 2027. Set against the pulse of Jamaica and Los Angeles, the movie spotlights the energy, rivalry, and music-driven storytelling behind the sound system scene. In fact, sound system culture remains central to the narrative of this project.

For E-Dee, who made his acting debut in the 2011 film Out The Gate, the project is more than another screen credit. It is a chance to help bring a culture close to his roots to a wider audience. By representing sound system culture on screen, E-Dee aims to bridge these worlds for fans.

“Fans can expect something high-energy with real storytelling, Jamaican-Hollywood fusion, action, and music. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a step up!” E-Dee said.

Mr. Vegas, one of dancehall’s most recognizable voices for three decades, continues to expand his presence beyond music. He also appears in Squatta, a drama directed by American filmmaker James Williams that is currently in post-production. Additionally, sound system culture has had an influence on Mr. Vegas’s career trajectory.

DJ JFX, a Chicago-born selector and longtime force in the Los Angeles dancehall and sound system circuit, brings deep credibility to the production. Over the years, he has earned recognition through numerous sound system clash wins in Los Angeles and on the East Coast, all testaments to the legacy of sound system culture.

Los Angeles Music Scene

E-Dee’s visibility on the Los Angeles music scene, paired with his film experience, made him a natural fit for the lead role in Soundbwoy. The Clarendon-born artist has built a screen résumé that includes Out The Gate, Temperature Rising, and Gangland.

“My range, confidence, and authenticity have grown significantly since Out The Gate and Gangland. I’m still pushing to evolve in both acting and music,” E-Dee said.

The film arrives as E-Dee continues a productive run in music. Since the start of 2026, he has released several self-produced songs through Clarendon Records, including Come Link Me and Heartbreak.