HERO FEST at Nova Southeastern University and the first Zero Suicide Broward Town Hall drew more than 400 people seeking resources, training and support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — United Way Broward recently held two events connecting veterans, families and residents with mental health support and community resources. More than 250 veterans and family members attended HERO FEST, and more than 150 people came to the first Zero Suicide Broward Town Hall, according to a news release.

Both events brought local organizations together to strengthen community support and promote mental wellness.

Key facts

Who: United Way Broward

United Way Broward Zero Suicide Broward Town Hall: More than 150 attendees at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center, Lauderdale Lakes

More than 150 attendees at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center, Lauderdale Lakes HERO FEST: More than 250 veterans and family members at Nova Southeastern University

More than 250 veterans and family members at Nova Southeastern University Year-round: More than 130 United Way Broward programs and initiatives

More than 130 United Way Broward programs and initiatives More information: UnitedWayBroward.org

Zero Suicide Broward Town Hall focuses on prevention

United Way Broward’s Coalition on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention hosted the free town hall at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center in Lauderdale Lakes. Residents, mental health professionals, educators, first responders and community leaders talked about suicide prevention, mental wellness and early intervention.

Attendees joined discussions and training sessions, including SafeTALK, Talk Saves Lives and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). They learned practical ways to recognize warning signs, support people in crisis and reduce the stigma around mental health.

HERO FEST connects Broward veterans with resources

At HERO FEST, held at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), veterans, military families and community partners spent a day honoring those who served.

Veterans and their families met directly with organizations offering assistance. They learned about available programs and resources designed to improve their well-being and quality of life.

“These events reflect United Way Broward’s commitment to ensuring individuals and families know they are not alone and that help is available,” said Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way Broward. “Whether supporting our veterans and their families or creating safe spaces for conversations about suicide prevention, we are bringing people together, strengthening connections and helping our community access the resources they need.”

United Way Broward runs more than 130 programs and initiatives throughout the year that address community needs and connect Broward County residents with services.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Veterans can press 1 after dialing 988 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

See also: Free Broward Suicide Prevention Town Hall Set for Oct. 24