Easy Star All-Stars Bring Reggae to Hollywood ArtsPark

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Rhythm Foundation brings one of reggae’s most celebrated live acts to South Florida when the Easy Star All-Stars take the stage at Hollywood ArtsPark, 1 N Young Circle, for a free outdoor concert on Friday, June 6, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with music from 8:00–11:00 PM. This show is part of the Hollywood ArtsPark Experience, a free community concert series produced by the Rhythm Foundation for the City of Hollywood. The event is free with RSVP at hollywoodartsparkexperience.com.

Blending musical versatility, instrumental prowess, beautiful vocal harmonies, and a premier rhythm section, Easy Star All-Stars have established themselves as one of the top international reggae acts on the scene for nearly two decades. They bring together fans of reggae, classic rock, dub, and indie rock into one big family.

Epic Tribute Recordings

The group is best loved for a series of epic tribute recordings, including Dub Side of the Moon, Radiodread, Easy Star’s Lonely Hearts Dub Band, and Easy Star’s Thrillah. Most recently, they released Ziggy Stardub, which is a complete reggae re-imagining of David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. This album features guests Macy Gray, Maxi Priest, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), and more.

Opening acts are Kaylan Arnold and SunDub. Kaylan Arnold is a Miami-based singer and producer. She is known for versatile, multi-genre music. Her sound blends lyrical vocals, island rhythms, and reggae-infused R&B. She will perform a solo set. SunDub is a Brooklyn-based five-piece band. They blend classic reggae with soul and funk. Their sound is anchored by Joanna Teters’ strong lead vocals.

Hollywood ArtsPark Experience

The Hollywood ArtsPark Experience is produced by the Rhythm Foundation for the City of Hollywood. This free community concert is made possible by the City of Hollywood, its Mayor, and Commissioners. Metered parking is available on streets and public lots nearby the ArtsPark.