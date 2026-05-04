Best of the Best Music Fest 2026 Features Exciting Artists

MIAMI — Best of the Best Music Fest, widely recognized as North America’s premier Caribbean music festival, will return Sunday, May 24, 2026, during Memorial Day weekend at Maurice A. Ferré Park (Museum Park) in downtown Miami.

The official countdown to the 19th annual staging began this week with a press launch event in Miami. Performing artists Beenie Man, Tifa, and Shaneil Muir were in attendance. They joined media, partners and stakeholders to preview what’s to come for this year’s festival.

The 2026 staging will be presented by Grabba Leaf as title sponsor, signaling an expanded global platform for Caribbean music and culture.

For nearly two decades, Best of the Best has served as a cultural mainstay, bringing together multiple generations through reggae and dancehall music. The move to Maurice A. Ferré Park (Museum Park) marks a new phase for the festival. It offers an expanded footprint and waterfront backdrop while maintaining its focus on Caribbean heritage and community.

Lineup

This year’s lineup features a mix of established icons and emerging acts, including Sizzla Kalonji, Beenie Man, Capleton and Tarrus Riley, alongside 450, Tifa and Kkrytical.

Additional performers include Skeng, Shaneil Muir, Vanessa Bling, RajahWild and Kraff.

Soca artist Voice will make his debut appearance at the festival. Known for a catalog of hits and a strong 2026 Carnival season, his inclusion reflects the event’s continued expansion across Caribbean genres.

Sponsor Partnership

Following a 2025 collaboration, Grabba Leaf has expanded its role as title sponsor for 2026. The partnership reflects the festival’s sustained audience growth and cultural relevance.

“At Grabba-Leaf, LLC we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots while focusing on continued growth and a commitment to excellence,” said Michael Robinson, president and CEO of Grabba-Leaf, LLC. “Partnering with Best of the Best has been a tremendous opportunity to engage with a respected brand, cultural icons, and individuals who share the same values and vision for the future. We’re looking forward to this year’s celebration.”

The festival is also supported by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, reinforcing Miami’s position as a hub for Caribbean culture and music tourism.

With support from various media, there will be on-site coverage, artist interviews, and digital promotion. It will highlight the festival’s cultural impact and expand its global reach.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Location: Maurice A. Ferré Park (Museum Park), Miami

Maurice A. Ferré Park (Museum Park), Miami Gates open: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Admission : General admission tickets start at $85; VIP tickets start at $225 Until May 11

: General admission tickets start at $85; VIP tickets start at $225 VIP access includes a designated area front of stage inclusive drinks, as well as the option to purchase bottle service and reserve tables; this is the only section of the festival offering inclusive beverage service and bottle service experiences. (Children 12 and under must have a ticket purchased by their guardian for this section as this is a seated section)

includes a designated area front of stage inclusive drinks, as well as the option to purchase bottle service and reserve tables; this is the only section of the festival offering inclusive beverage service and bottle service experiences. (Children 12 and under must have a ticket purchased by their guardian for this section as this is a seated section) Children 12 and under: Free with adult admission (except in VIP, Children 12 and under must have a ticket purchased by their guardian for VIP section as this is a seated section)

Best of the Best Music Fest is a family-friendly event that spans reggae, dancehall and soca. It offers a multi-generational experience rooted in Caribbean culture.