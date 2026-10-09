Entertainment

Night Carnival Miami Brings ‘Purple Reign’ to Carnival Weekend

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Fete Republic taps Freeze International, Tony X, Bloodline Franco, Marc Chin and more for its Oct. 9 Miami Carnival party.

 

Night Carnival Miami Brings ‘Purple Reign’ to Carnival Weekend
A section of Ocean Boulevard packed with revellers during Fete Republic’s Night Carnival Jamaica’s Purple Reign staging.

MIAMI — Fete Republic is bringing its Night Carnival brand to South Florida on Friday, Oct. 9. The event is “Purple Reign,” a late-night Miami Carnival Weekend showcase powered by soca, dancehall, masquerade and Caribbean nightlife.

Running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Opa-locka, Night Carnival Miami will pair Carnival costumes and purple Monday wear with a DJ-heavy soundtrack. This design keeps the celebration moving after dark.

The event lands during one of South Florida’s biggest Caribbean culture weekends. During this time, masqueraders, music fans and partygoers converge on Miami for Carnival festivities.

For Jamaica-based Fete Republic, the Miami edition marks another step in expanding its after-dark Carnival concept beyond the island. It is also another step into the Caribbean diaspora.

Guests are encouraged to dress to the “Purple Reign” theme in purple Monday wear or Carnival costumes. This turns the crowd into part of the production.

Night Carnival Miami Lineup

Coppershot selectors Marc Chin and Cyclone
Coppershot selectors Marc Chin and Cyclone share a moment at Fete Republic’s Night Carnival Jamaica’s Purple Reign staging on Ocean Boulevard.

Freeze International, Tony X, DJ Sinistar, DJ Shotta Dredd and Bloodline Franco lead the entertainment lineup, blending Caribbean sounds with high-energy DJ sets.

Marc Chin and Cyclone from Coppershot, Barrie Hype and Brush 1, and The Road Marshal round out the bill.

The format favors continuous momentum over a traditional concert setup. In fact, selectors and entertainers trade off to sustain the party from the opening track through the final set.

Music, movement, fashion and crowd participation drive the Night Carnival experience, extending the feel of a road celebration into a curated nightlife event.

Purple Reign in Kingston

The Miami staging follows Night Carnival’s Sept. 5 presentation of “Purple Reign” along Kingston’s Ocean Boulevard.

The response to Purple Reign in Kingston was phenomenal. From the energy on Ocean Boulevard to the music, the costumes and the way patrons embraced the experience, it reminded us exactly why Night Carnival has become such a special part of our entertainment calendar,” said Dr. Mikhail “IQ” De Gale, managing director and director of marketing at Republic Enterprises Ltd.

Ready for the Road in Miami

Sage Dawson
Sage Dawson – Influencer Sage Dawson, popularly known as Icon Sage, strikes a pose at Fete Republic’s Night Carnival Jamaica’s Purple Reign staging on Ocean Boulevard.

We are taking that same energy to Miami for Carnival weekend. Miami has an incredible Caribbean community, and we want patrons to experience the excitement, freedom and atmosphere that made Kingston so memorable. Purple Reign is about bringing people together through music and Carnival culture, and we are looking forward to seeing Miami put its own flavour on the experience,” De Gale added.

Janne-Marie Oliviere
Republic Weekend Marketing Manager Janne-Marie Ollivierre brings the energy as she invites patrons to “Find Me in Ochi” for Republic Weekend.

The event arrives one week before Appleton Estate Republic Weekend 2026, Fete Republic’s four-day, five-event run set for Oct. 16-19 at Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Night Carnival: Sugar Waist is included in that weekend’s schedule.

Night Carnival Miami: Purple Reign takes place Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 13449 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054. Tickets are available through www.feterepublicjamaica.com and Eventbrite.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
0 5 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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