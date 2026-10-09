Night Carnival Miami Brings ‘Purple Reign’ to Carnival Weekend

Fete Republic taps Freeze International, Tony X, Bloodline Franco, Marc Chin and more for its Oct. 9 Miami Carnival party.

MIAMI — Fete Republic is bringing its Night Carnival brand to South Florida on Friday, Oct. 9. The event is “Purple Reign,” a late-night Miami Carnival Weekend showcase powered by soca, dancehall, masquerade and Caribbean nightlife.

Running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Opa-locka, Night Carnival Miami will pair Carnival costumes and purple Monday wear with a DJ-heavy soundtrack. This design keeps the celebration moving after dark.

The event lands during one of South Florida’s biggest Caribbean culture weekends. During this time, masqueraders, music fans and partygoers converge on Miami for Carnival festivities.

For Jamaica-based Fete Republic, the Miami edition marks another step in expanding its after-dark Carnival concept beyond the island. It is also another step into the Caribbean diaspora.

Guests are encouraged to dress to the “Purple Reign” theme in purple Monday wear or Carnival costumes. This turns the crowd into part of the production.

Night Carnival Miami Lineup

Freeze International, Tony X, DJ Sinistar, DJ Shotta Dredd and Bloodline Franco lead the entertainment lineup, blending Caribbean sounds with high-energy DJ sets.

Marc Chin and Cyclone from Coppershot, Barrie Hype and Brush 1, and The Road Marshal round out the bill.

The format favors continuous momentum over a traditional concert setup. In fact, selectors and entertainers trade off to sustain the party from the opening track through the final set.

Music, movement, fashion and crowd participation drive the Night Carnival experience, extending the feel of a road celebration into a curated nightlife event.

Purple Reign in Kingston

The Miami staging follows Night Carnival’s Sept. 5 presentation of “Purple Reign” along Kingston’s Ocean Boulevard.

“The response to Purple Reign in Kingston was phenomenal. From the energy on Ocean Boulevard to the music, the costumes and the way patrons embraced the experience, it reminded us exactly why Night Carnival has become such a special part of our entertainment calendar,” said Dr. Mikhail “IQ” De Gale, managing director and director of marketing at Republic Enterprises Ltd.

Ready for the Road in Miami

“We are taking that same energy to Miami for Carnival weekend. Miami has an incredible Caribbean community, and we want patrons to experience the excitement, freedom and atmosphere that made Kingston so memorable. Purple Reign is about bringing people together through music and Carnival culture, and we are looking forward to seeing Miami put its own flavour on the experience,” De Gale added.

The event arrives one week before Appleton Estate Republic Weekend 2026, Fete Republic’s four-day, five-event run set for Oct. 16-19 at Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Night Carnival: Sugar Waist is included in that weekend’s schedule.

Night Carnival Miami: Purple Reign takes place Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 13449 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054. Tickets are available through www.feterepublicjamaica.com and Eventbrite.