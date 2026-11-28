MIAMI — The Anguilla Tourist Board is bringing a taste of the island’s culinary excellence to the 2026 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser. As the event’s official dessert sponsor, it will spotlight acclaimed Anguillian executive pastry chef Shawne A. Bryan. The event will be held Dec. 6 at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area.

The partnership follows Anguilla’s recognition as the Caribbean’s Leading Culinary Destination at the 2026 World Travel Awards. It also supports CMEx’s work to develop the next generation of Caribbean tourism and media professionals.

Key facts

What: 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser

2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser When: Dec. 6, 2026

Dec. 6, 2026 Where: Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Miami area

Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Miami area Dessert sponsor: Anguilla Tourist Board, featuring executive pastry chef Shawne A. Bryan

Anguilla Tourist Board, featuring executive pastry chef Shawne A. Bryan Proceeds: Educational programs, youth development and professional training for emerging Caribbean tourism and media leaders

“Shawne’s journey from Anguilla to leading kitchens overseas speaks to the talent and ambition our island nurtures,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board. “As we celebrate our recognition as the Caribbean’s Leading Culinary Destination, we are proud to showcase his artistry while supporting opportunities for young Caribbean people to build careers of their own.”

From Anguilla to Miami’s Top Kitchens

Bryan, executive pastry chef at Loews Coral Gables Hotel, combines Caribbean influences with techniques developed over a career spanning restaurants and luxury resorts.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in baking and pastry arts from Johnson & Wales University and studied culinary arts at the State University of New York at Cobleskill. After college, he returned to Anguilla and launched his career as a baker and bakery owner before gaining experience overseas.

His career includes positions at Komodo and Zuma in Miami, as well as executive pastry chef roles at Albany in the Bahamas and Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

A “Holiday Baking Championship” Winner

Bryan was a finalist on season 3 of Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” in 2016. In 2017, he returned for the show’s “Runners-Up Redemption” special, winning alongside fellow season 3 finalist Cheryl Storms.

For Bryan, pastry offers a way to create meaningful connections. Reflecting on the emotional impact a single taste can have on a stranger, he said: “That, my friend, is a powerful tool I will never take for granted!”

About the CMEx Leadership Awards

The CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser honors individuals whose contributions are helping shape the Caribbean’s future. Proceeds will support educational programs, youth development initiatives and professional training for emerging Caribbean tourism and media leaders.

See also: CMEx Announces First Honorees for 2026 Leadership Awards in Miami