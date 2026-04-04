Maxi Priest “Touched by An Angel”: a Romantic Reggae Groove

San Francisco, CA — International hitmaker Maxi Priest ushers in the spring season with “Touch By An Angel,” a soulful new single arriving April 3 across all major streaming platforms via his Level Vibes Music imprint and distributed through Intercept Music. Remixes will follow soon, offering vibrant new interpretations of the song’s uplifting groove. Produced by multi-Grammy Award-winning reggae and dancehall producer Paul “Jazzwad” Yebuah, the track reflects the timeless melodic warmth that has defined Priest’s career.

“Touch By An Angel” flows effortlessly between reggae, R&B, and soul, capturing the intimacy and ease of genuine connection. With rich, emotionally assured vocals, Maxi delivers a heartfelt expression on love grounded in peace, devotion, and the joy of being really seen. “This song is about those moments when love feels effortless,” says Maxi Priest. “When being with someone brings a sense of completeness, like you’ve been touched by someone truly special, your angel.”

Extending his profoundly personal creative process, the official cover art for “Touch By An Angel” is drawn from an original illustration by Maxi Priest himself, reflecting the sensitivity and passion at the heart of the record.

The single follows Maxi’s recent collaboration with global dancehall superstar Sean Paul on “Feel So Alive,” which marked the official launch of his Level Vibes Music imprint in partnership with Intercept Music. Even so, the release continues to connect Maxi Priest with a new generation of global listeners. It also honors the signature sound that has defined his discography.

Upcoming Live Album: “Family”

Looking ahead, Maxi Priest is also preparing his upcoming live album Family, an intimate project bringing together his sons, longtime collaborators, and a new generation of creatives across Jamaica, the UK, and the United States. The album is rooted in rich history, connection, and live musicianship. It will reflect a powerful coming together of family and will bring back an authentic sound with new age flavor. Moreover, further details are forthcoming.

Building on a history of working with world-class creatives, Maxi continues to collaborate with an exceptional roster of producers. Their contributions have helped shape the global sound of reggae and beyond. That circle includes Sly and Robbie, Handel Tucker, Willie Lindo, Jeffrey Chong, Arif Martin, Lee Ritenour, Livingstone Brown, Donovan Germain, Clive Hunt, David Kelly, Red Boyz, Jazzie B, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, David Morales, Louie Vega, and Robert Livingston—the hitmaker behind global icons such as Shaggy and Sting.

Humanitarian Efforts to Aid Jamaica

Beyond his music, Maxi is actively supporting humanitarian efforts to aid Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. In addition, the London-based artist partnered with Intercept Music and The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund on a GoFundMe campaign tied to Sean Paul’s matching donation pledge, encouraging fans worldwide to contribute to ongoing recovery efforts.

He has also worked alongside the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana to raise funds for hurricane relief. Furthermore, he partnered with Tropical Sun, the UK’s largest distributor of African and Caribbean products, to deliver essential food supplies to Jamaica. At the same time, he supported additional airlift and cargo shipping efforts through charitable collaborations.

No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

A Grammy-nominated reggae fusion icon, Maxi Priest has spent more than four decades shaping a globally recognized sound that bridges reggae, Sound System culture, dancehall, gospel, R&B and pop. He rose to international prominence with hits including “Close to You,” “Wild World,” and “House Call.” Notably, he remains one of only a few reggae artists to achieve a solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Collaborations -Tours – Appearances

Throughout his career, Maxi Priest has collaborated with artists such as Beres Hammond, the late Roberta Flack, Shabba Ranks, and Shaggy. As a result, he has continually evolved his sound while staying true to his reggae roots.

In recent years, he has toured internationally alongside The Marleys, UB40, The Original Wailers, and Inner Circle. In addition, The Original Motown Band/The Funk Brothers, Anita Baker, Lee Ritenour, and Simply Red.

He has also appeared at major global events including Glastonbury Festival, Reggae Sunsplash, Reggae Sumfest, Reggae on the River and Rebel Salute.

40+ Years in Music

As he marks over 40 years in music, Maxi has earned major honors. He was inducted into the Jamaica Music Museum Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Reggae Walk of Fame. This recognition confirms his legacy as one of reggae’s most lasting and known voices.

As one of the most successful British reggae solo artists, Maxi Priest is known for songs about love and connection. His songs also show vulnerability. His music has soundtracked romance for generations. “Touch By An Angel” continues that tradition. It is a tender reflection on devotion, comfort, and the quiet beauty of feeling deeply loved.

“Touch By An Angel” will be available April 3 on all digital platforms. Fans and media are invited to stream, share, and experience the latest chapter in Maxi Priest’s ongoing musical journey at https://interceptmusic.lnk.to/Vf7Jjw .

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Groove along with Maxi to the official lyric video for “Touch By An Angel”