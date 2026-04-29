Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk Returns to Miramar: A Celebration of Reggae, Wellness, and Community

MIRAMAR — The energy of reggae, the spirit of community, and the drive for wellness come together on Saturday, May 9, 2026. On this date, the Jamaica Hi-5 5K Reggae Run/Walk returns to Miramar Regional Park for another unforgettable experience. This vibrant, high-energy event invites runners, walkers, families, and supporters from across South Florida and beyond to take part in a one-of-a-kind 5K. It celebrates Jamaican culture while promoting health and giving back.

Led by Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast United States, Oliver Mair, and hosted by Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam, the Jamaica Hi-5 5K serves as a major fundraiser for the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative. This program provides essential support to healthcare facilities across Jamaica.

“More than just a race, the Jamaica Hi-5 5K is a movement,” said Consul General Mair. “It’s about bringing people together for a great cause, celebrating our culture, and encouraging healthier lifestyles within our communities.”

Race Ambassadors

The 2026 staging promises even more excitement with an expanded lineup of ambassadors and entertainment. Reggae and dancehall star Spragga Benz and Fitness and Lifestyle Coach Patrice J. White will join returning Race Ambassador Ky-Mani Marley to energize participants and amplify the event’s reach.

Along the course, participants will be fueled by lively sounds from DJ Radcliffe and City Rock, creating a festive atmosphere from start to finish.

Open to participants of all fitness levels, the Jamaica Hi-5 5K is a timed race. All participants will receive medals upon completion—making it perfect for competitive runners and casual walkers alike. The race begins at 7:00 A.M. (EST).

Post Race Celebration

Afterward, there will be a lively post-race celebration from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., featuring authentic Jamaican cuisine, reggae music, and an upbeat community vibe.

Signature Health and Wellness event

The Jamaica Hi-5 5K is a key health and wellness event in South Florida’s Caribbean community. It continues to grow every year. Organizers anticipate another record turnout. This reflects the ongoing commitment of the community to both wellness and charitable giving.

Registration is now open at jamaicahi5krun.com. The public is encouraged to sign up early as rates will increase and space is limited.

Event Sponsors

The Jamaica Hi-5 5K is generously sponsored by: BAK Foods, Juici Patties, Grace Foods USA, Digicel, Memorial Healthcare System, JN Money Services, Flow, Kaufman Rossin, Jamaica Tourist Board, Sunshine Health and the Holman Group.