Coalition Condemns Termination of TPS for Haiti
Citing Discriminatory Anti-Black Immigration Policies
SOUTH FLORIDA – Ending TPS while Haiti faces extreme gang violence, political collapse, and widespread humanitarian need places hundreds of thousands of lives at risk and threatens the stability of families who have lived and worked in the United States for decades. The decision follows a broader pattern of federal immigration actions — including the suspension of asylum processing and sweeping country-based bans — that disproportionately impact Black immigrants.
“The termination of TPS sends a chilling message that Black immigrant lives, and contributions are disposable,” said Farah Larrieux, Chairperson of the Association of Miramar Haitian-American Residents and Business Owners (MHARBO) and a TPS recipient from Haiti.
“Haitian TPS holders are essential workers, business owners, and parents of U.S.-born children who followed the rules. Ending TPS under these conditions is deliberate harm.”
Approximately 438,000 Haitians currently hold TPS. Many are raising American children and are deeply embedded in local economies. Removing their legal protections would fracture families, disrupt communities, and weaken the workforce.
Contrary to claims by the Department of Homeland Security, the coalition argues that extending TPS for Haiti is firmly in the U.S. national interest. TPS, established under the Immigration Act of 1990, is intended to protect nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or extraordinary conditions. Haiti continues to meet these statutory requirements due to ongoing armed violence and severe disruption of basic living conditions.
Forcing mass returns to Haiti would further destabilize the country, exposing returnees to kidnapping, extortion, and murder, while strengthening armed groups through increased recruitment and revenue. Such instability poses long-term risks not only to Haiti, but also to the hemisphere and U.S. security.
The coalition calls for:
- Immediate reinstatement of TPS for Haiti.
- Restoration of asylum protections.
- Reversal of discriminatory country-based immigration bans.
- Expanded U.S. action to curb gun trafficking from the United States to Haiti, including firearms that U.S. law-enforcement and international monitors have traced to states such as Florida
The coalition also urges President Trump to engage directly with immigrant advocacy organizations and community leaders to address the root causes of migration and to confront the failures of U.S. immigration policy and foreign policy toward the Caribbean and Latin America.
Signed by:
- Association of Miramar Haitian-American Residents and Business Owners (MHARBO)
- Haitian American Art Network, Inc.
- Association of Exchange and Development of Activities and Partnership, AEDAP
- Las Semillas
- Homestead Haitian Pastors Association Inc
- BridgeVision Fellowship Inc
- National Haitian Student Association, Inc.
- Family Action Network Movement (FANM)
- Florida Conference Committee on Haitian Ministry (FCCOHM)
- Faith Leader Network of the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition
- Unity on the Bay
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples
- National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Miami Section
- Florida Interfaith Coalition for Progress
- Palm Beach County Interfaith Alliance
- Lakewood United Church of Christ, St. Petersburg
- Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Naples, Florida
- Coral Gables United Church of Christ, Miami, Florida
- Westminster Presbyterian Church, Gainesville, Florida
- Richard J. Wilson, Retired United Methodist Pastor, Tallahassee, Florida
- Christ Congregational UCC, Palmetto Bay, FL
- Global Justice Institute, New York
- Sunshine Cathedral, Fort Lauderdale
- Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalists of Sarasota
- Florida Immigrant Coalition
- Community Catalyst Connect
- Temple Beth Sholom, Miami Beach