Coalition Condemns Termination of TPS for Haiti

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ending TPS while Haiti faces extreme gang violence, political collapse, and widespread humanitarian need places hundreds of thousands of lives at risk and threatens the stability of families who have lived and worked in the United States for decades. The decision follows a broader pattern of federal immigration actions — including the suspension of asylum processing and sweeping country-based bans — that disproportionately impact Black immigrants.

“The termination of TPS sends a chilling message that Black immigrant lives, and contributions are disposable,” said Farah Larrieux, Chairperson of the Association of Miramar Haitian-American Residents and Business Owners (MHARBO) and a TPS recipient from Haiti. “Haitian TPS holders are essential workers, business owners, and parents of U.S.-born children who followed the rules. Ending TPS under these conditions is deliberate harm.”

Approximately 438,000 Haitians currently hold TPS. Many are raising American children and are deeply embedded in local economies. Removing their legal protections would fracture families, disrupt communities, and weaken the workforce.

Contrary to claims by the Department of Homeland Security, the coalition argues that extending TPS for Haiti is firmly in the U.S. national interest. TPS, established under the Immigration Act of 1990, is intended to protect nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or extraordinary conditions. Haiti continues to meet these statutory requirements due to ongoing armed violence and severe disruption of basic living conditions.

Forcing mass returns to Haiti would further destabilize the country, exposing returnees to kidnapping, extortion, and murder, while strengthening armed groups through increased recruitment and revenue. Such instability poses long-term risks not only to Haiti, but also to the hemisphere and U.S. security.

The coalition calls for:

Immediate reinstatement of TPS for Haiti.

Restoration of asylum protections.

Reversal of discriminatory country-based immigration bans.

Expanded U.S. action to curb gun trafficking from the United States to Haiti, including firearms that U.S. law-enforcement and international monitors have traced to states such as Florida

The coalition also urges President Trump to engage directly with immigrant advocacy organizations and community leaders to address the root causes of migration and to confront the failures of U.S. immigration policy and foreign policy toward the Caribbean and Latin America.

Signed by: