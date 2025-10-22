The Jamaican Culture at the Run-A-Boat Festival

PEMBROKE PINES — The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) will once again bring the warmth and joy of Jamaican culture to South Florida at their annual Run-A-Boat Cultural Festival. The event is on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will take place at Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024.

Tickets are $15 each if purchased in advance. Purchase yourr tickets at RUNABOAT.EVENTBRITE.COM. Children under 10 years old will enter for free.

Run-A-Boat is rooted in Jamaican tradition. It unites people to cook, laugh, and share joy — a living expression of “one pot, one people.” JWOF continues this proud legacy, bringing the Diaspora together in celebration as the holiday season begins.

This year’s theme, “Emerald City: Be Proud Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold,” celebrates Jamaica’s national colors and their symbolism. Black signifies the strength and creativity of the people. Green represents the island’s lush vegetation. Gold symbolizes the natural beauty of sunlight and the land’s richness.

The theme embodies the pride, resilience, and vibrancy of Jamaicans both at home and abroad.

Run-A-Boat Festival Highlights

The family-friendly event will include a lively vendor marketplace showcasing authentic Jamaican and local products — from art, crafts, jewelry and clothing, to gourmet foods, baked goods, and farm-fresh produce.

The Kiddies’ Corner will provide games, pony rides, face painting, and a bounce house for children.

Patrons can enjoy traditional Jamaican dishes, fresh coconut water, and sugar cane — all celebrating the island’s culinary and cultural spirit.

Entertainment will be hosted by Raul Blaze, featuring prizes, surprises, and dancing throughout the day, while partying with DJ Randy.

JWOF President Michelle Williamson shared her enthusiasm. “Run-a-Boat is an event that celebrates the vibrant spirit of our Jamaican heritage and showcases our traditions, unity, and talent. Come prepared to experience the richness of the Jamaican culture: eat traditional foods, dance to lively music, and celebrate all that makes Jamaica unique! This is a family-friendly day filled with fun, storytelling, and time-honored customs passed down through generations. We warmly invite our entire community to join us — because we are nothing without your support, and together, we keep our traditions alive.”

Support for The Next Generation

Proceeds support JWOF’s “Powerful Women…Next Generation” four-year renewable scholarship program and community outreach projects benefiting women and youth in Florida and Jamaica.