Jamaica and Ireland: Documenting Shared Histories

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaicans.com has announced a special collaboration with Photo Museum Ireland. This is the team behind the internationally recognized Photo Album of the Irish Project. Together, they are seeking at least ten Jamaican families of Irish ancestry to participate in the Jamaica edition of this groundbreaking initiative.

The Photo Album of the Irish Project, launched in 2014, documents and celebrates the histories of people with Irish heritage around the world. It does this through their family photograph albums. With support from the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, The Arts Council, and Dublin City Council, the project has already collected family histories across Ireland, the USA, Canada, and England. Jamaica is the next stop for this global cultural initiative.

The Jamaica Edition

From September 25 to October 1, 2025, the project team will be in Kingston working with Jamaican families to scan and digitally preserve their treasured family photos.

Contributors will meet the project archivists, who will carefully scan their albums and record family histories. They will then return all originals. Each family will also receive free high-resolution digital copies of their photographs.

Stories selected from Jamaica will be featured on the project website, in the upcoming Photo Album of the Irish: Jamaica book, and in future exhibitions, placing Jamaican-Irish heritage on the global stage.

Who Can Participate?

The project welcomes families and individuals across Jamaica and the diaspora who:

Have Irish surnames or ancestry

Trace family roots to Ireland

Are Irish or of Irish descent and made Jamaica their home

Identify Irish heritage as part of their family story

Call to Action

If you are a Jamaican who believes you have Irish ancestry, this is your chance to preserve and celebrate your heritage. Dust off those family albums. Share your stories. Even if you are based outside of Jamaica, you are still encouraged to take part.

Participants can complete a short form online and download a project pamphlet for further details.

This collaboration marks an important step in uncovering and sharing the rich cultural links between Jamaica and Ireland. It ensures these family histories are not lost but instead recognized and celebrated worldwide.