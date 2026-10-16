Free Broward Suicide Prevention Town Hall Set for Oct. 24

United Way Broward event in Lauderdale Lakes will connect residents with mental health experts, prevention training and community resources.

LAUDERDALE LAKES — United Way Broward’s Coalition on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention and the Broward Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the inaugural Zero Suicide Broward County Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center.

The free public event will bring together mental health experts, community leaders and residents for conversations about suicide prevention, mental wellness and early intervention in Broward County.

Educational sessions on SafeTALK, Talk Saves Lives and adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs.

Practical mental health tools, prevention resources and guidance on early intervention.

Networking and collaboration with local professionals, advocates and community leaders.

Panelists

Francisco Isaza, 2-1-1 Broward

Paul Jaquith, Mental Health Association Southeast Florida

Laura Castro, Henderson Behavioral Health

Juan Velez, City of Lauderhill

Marisa Sotelo, Broward County Public Schools

Jessica Jackson, Sandy Hook Promise

Lara Underwood, NAMI Broward

Alan Mednick, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Shantigra “Shae” Williams, Children’s Services Council

Sonia Phillip, The Fire Watch

Aisha T. McDonald, United Way Broward

Speakers

Cassandra Evans, Broward County Community Partnerships Division

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips

Suzette Fleischmann, Broward Behavioral Health Coalition

Jessica Durant, Florida Department of Children and Families, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Southeast Region

Alan Mednick, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Aisha T. McDonald, United Way Broward

Maggie de Cambre Borges, United Way Broward

Joan Osborne, Broward Suicide Prevention Coalition member and family representative

Who Should Attend

The town hall is open to parents, students, educators, veterans, first responders, faith leaders, health care professionals and other community members interested in supporting mental wellness and suicide prevention. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center, 4340 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Cost: Free; registration is required.

Register: United Way Broward’s event page