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Free Broward Suicide Prevention Town Hall Set for Oct. 24

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United Way Broward event in Lauderdale Lakes will connect residents with mental health experts, prevention training and community resources.

 

Broward Suicide Prevention
Photo courtesy: depositphotos.com

 

LAUDERDALE LAKES — United Way Broward’s Coalition on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention and the Broward Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the inaugural Zero Suicide Broward County Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center.

The free public event will bring together mental health experts, community leaders and residents for conversations about suicide prevention, mental wellness and early intervention in Broward County.

  • Educational sessions on SafeTALK, Talk Saves Lives and adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs.
  • Practical mental health tools, prevention resources and guidance on early intervention.
  • Networking and collaboration with local professionals, advocates and community leaders.

Panelists

  • Francisco Isaza, 2-1-1 Broward
  • Paul Jaquith, Mental Health Association Southeast Florida
  • Laura Castro, Henderson Behavioral Health
  • Juan Velez, City of Lauderhill
  • Marisa Sotelo, Broward County Public Schools
  • Jessica Jackson, Sandy Hook Promise
  • Lara Underwood, NAMI Broward
  • Alan Mednick, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • Shantigra “Shae” Williams, Children’s Services Council
  • Sonia Phillip, The Fire Watch
  • Aisha T. McDonald, United Way Broward

Speakers

  • Cassandra Evans, Broward County Community Partnerships Division
  • Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips
  • Suzette Fleischmann, Broward Behavioral Health Coalition
  • Jessica Durant, Florida Department of Children and Families, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Southeast Region
  • Alan Mednick, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • Aisha T. McDonald, United Way Broward
  • Maggie de Cambre Borges, United Way Broward
  • Joan Osborne, Broward Suicide Prevention Coalition member and family representative

Who Should Attend

The town hall is open to parents, students, educators, veterans, first responders, faith leaders, health care professionals and other community members interested in supporting mental wellness and suicide prevention. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center, 4340 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Cost: Free; registration is required.

Register: United Way Broward’s event page

 

Broward Suicide Prevention Town Hall

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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