Deejay E-Dee's Teams Up with Producer QMillion on "Elevate"

Everton "E-Dee" Dennis (left) and Omar Gooding
by Howard Campbell

[LOS ANGELES] – Elevate, the new album from deejay E-Dee, was released May 9. It is the Los Angeles-based artist’s third album and like his previous efforts, is produced by QMillion.

He is currently promoting the song, Everytime I See You. E-Dee, who is also an actor, is eager to get his music in movies which introduces him to a wider audience.

“I don’t have to have a hit single to release an album because the majority of my tracks are already been placed in films and television. There are a few tracks on the album that have over a million streams already, so I’m tying the movie audience with my music audience,” he said.

Elevate contains collaborations with Glen Washington (Where I Belong), and Ghetto Yutes Rise with I-Octane.

Movie Appearances

As Everton Dennis, E-Dee has appeared in movies such as Out The Gate, Chocolate City 3, Gangland and Temperature Rising. The latter, directed by Oba Awad, stars Paula Jai Parker and  Omar Gooding.

His songs, such as Dangerous and The Beat Is, have appeared in the movies Like Mike 2: Streetball and I Think I Love my Wife, respectively.

E-Dee’s latest film, Mother in Law, stars Vivica A. Fox and Miguel Nunez.

Born in Clarendon parish, central Jamaica, E-Dee has balanced music and movie careers. Especially since moving to Los Angeles 20 years ago. His previous albums are JA 2 LA 2 Di World and Dance Celebrity, which were also produced by QMillion.

Out The Gate, released in 2011, is based on his life. It also starred veteran Jamaican actors Paul Campbell and Oliver Samuels.

