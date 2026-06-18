Winston Dias: A Pioneer of Reggae in South Florida To Be Honored

LAUDERHILL – An active member of Toronto’s reggae community for many years, Winston Dias was surprised to see little activity in terms of Jamaican culture when he moved to South Florida in the early 1980s.

The veteran Jamaican singer/events promoter is largely credited with launching the live reggae scene in that region. As proprietor of the Classic and Razor’s Palace clubs during the 1980s and 1990s, Dias brought Jamaican reggae and American Rhythm and Blues acts to South Florida.

On June 20, he will be honored for his trailblazing role during an event at Carib Island Restaurant in Lauderhill. The ceremony will be hosted by John “John T” Hodgson, a Broward County Commissioner.

“I really don’t think of these things but others think I deserve it, so I appreciate it,” Dias told South Florida Caribbean News.

Classic opened in the city of Sunrise in 1985 and was active for five years. In that time, it hosted Jamaican artists such as Ken Boothe, Screwdriver, Tyrone Taylor and The Melodians.

American soul acts including Billy Paul and Curtis Mayfield also performed at Classic.

Infamous Razor’s Palace

Razor’s Palace was owned by Jamaican-Canadian boxer Donovan “Razor” Ruddock, who fought Mike Tyson twice during the early 1990s. That venue, located along U.S. Route 441 in Broward County, had Sugar Minott, Cynthia Schloss, Delroy Wilson and The Drifters stage at Razor’s Palace. Dias said one of his objectives was to give exposure to Caribbean artists based in South Florida.

“We always used homegrown artists because that’s important. But if you look around at the shows (in South Florida), it’s still a problem,” he said.

Dias was raised in the famed Kingston community of Trench Town. His music career started as a teenager and he scored a hit single in the early 1960s with Cericy Tea.

In addition to his solo work, Dias toured and recorded with The Drifters and The Melodians.