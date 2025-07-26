BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the appointment of Trinidadian Narendra Ramgulam as Deputy Director, Sustainable Tourism — a newly created position aligned with the CTO’s strategic focus on sustainable and regenerative tourism development.

Tourism Consultant

Ramgulam joined the CTO last year as a Sustainable Tourism Consultant. He has played an integral role in supporting the organization’s vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector. His appointment was formally approved by the CTO Board of Directors. It marks a significant milestone in advancing the CTO’s Reimagine Plan.

New Leadership Role

“We are pleased to welcome Narendra to this new leadership role,” said CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper. “His contributions over the past year have been instrumental, and we are confident that his expertise, innovation and deep passion for sustainability will continue to elevate our work across the region.”

In his new role, Ramgulam will lead efforts to promote sustainable tourism in CTO member countries. He will develop regional strategies and policies. He will also work on building stakeholder capacity and sharing success stories. Additionally, he will monitor how well sustainability programs are working.

Narendra Ramgulam’s Career Profile

Ramgulam, a prolific researcher with 13 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, previously served as Director of Tourism Product Development & Destination Management at the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, where his work led to prestigious sustainability awards and a strengthened reputation for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as a Postgraduate Coordinator and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus.

He will officially assume his new role in mid-August and will be based at CTO Headquarters in Barbados.