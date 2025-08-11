Gramps Morgan Launches No Water in My Whiskey Tour

BROOKLYN, NY – Gramps Morgan, a three-time GRAMMY® Award recipient and lovingly referred to as the King of Country Reggae. He is preparing to showcase his dynamic blend of reggae, soul, and country music on stages throughout the United States. Gramps will kickoff of his “No Water in My Whiskey Tour” on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the historic Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

Roots Reggae

Blending roots reggae with the emotional grit of country music, Gramps Morgan has carved out a sound that is wholly his own.

His 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album, Positive Vibration, received praise from critics. It was also featured in Tyler Perry’s hit film, Madea’s Destination Wedding. This helped strengthen his status as one of the most unique and powerful voices in modern music.

“This tour is about real stories, real vibes, and bringing people together with music that moves the soul,” says Gramps Morgan.

No Water in My Whiskey Tour

The tour is named after his latest single, “No Water in My Whiskey,” a deceptively simple yet powerfully symbolic song. The phrase speaks to the purity of joy, friendship, and good energy—warning against anything that could dilute or disrupt a beautiful moment. Much like watering down whiskey, one wrong move can taint something special.

“If there’s a great party with good vibes and one person goes too far, it can change the entire energy. That’s what this song is about preserving what’s pure,” explains Gramps.

Audiences can look forward to an amazing night. It will be full of feel-good songs, touching stories, and great live energy. These are the things that make the Gramps Morgan experience special.