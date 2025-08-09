OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – With Jamaica’s Festival Song hits playing by the main pool, guests at the Couples Tower Isle Resort were treated to a full Jamaican experience. The Jamaican-owned resort was decorated in bright Jamaican colors. All guests received Jamaican beads, arm bands, and flags.

Major Attractions

Jamaican attractions Dolphin Cove, YaaMan Adventures and Mystic Mountain were on the property offering guests special discounts.

Food and Enterainment

The entertainment and food at Couples Tower Isle this year immersed the guests in Jamaican culture and taste. The Mighty Flyers, a youth marching band, were invited to entertain beachgoers. Additionally, the Silver Bird Steel Orchestra offered evening performances for the guests, enhancing the event’s festive atmosphere.

Jamaican food was the star of the menu on Independence Day. Dishes included manish water, crayfish soup, roast fish, spicy roasted pork, and jerk goat.