Video

In the Circle with Suzan: Jamaican Vibes & Voices

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Join host Suzan McDowell for a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Jamaican Independence Day in this special edition of In the Circle!

Featuring powerhouse guests Rochelle Gapere (Attorney & Happiness Coach), Oliver Mair (Consul General of Jamaica), and Marlon Hill (Attorney), this episode dives into Jamaican culture, pride, and progress.

From laughter and legacy to freedom and future goals—this is more than a conversation; it’s a movement.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Pieces of Jamaica Promotion

Pieces of Jamaica Promotion

December 3, 2022
#USVICares #StaySafe #StayHealthy

#USVICares #StaySafe #StayHealthy

March 28, 2020

Bob Marley 70th Birthday Celebration Launch

January 15, 2015

“Oh Jah Jah” Eddie Murphy

February 7, 2015
Back to top button