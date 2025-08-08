In the Circle with Suzan: Jamaican Vibes & Voices

Join host Suzan McDowell for a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Jamaican Independence Day in this special edition of In the Circle!

Featuring powerhouse guests Rochelle Gapere (Attorney & Happiness Coach), Oliver Mair (Consul General of Jamaica), and Marlon Hill (Attorney), this episode dives into Jamaican culture, pride, and progress.

From laughter and legacy to freedom and future goals—this is more than a conversation; it’s a movement.