Jamaican Ambassador Makes Debut at Independence Celebrations in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – The August heat in South Florida carried more than just humidity last weekend—it pulsed with the rhythm of reggae, the aroma of jerk chicken, and the unmistakable energy of Jamaica’s 63rd Independence celebrations.

At the center of it all was Jamaica’s newly appointed Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, making his inaugural official visit to one of the largest Jamaican communities outside the island.

What began as a formal diplomatic engagement quickly evolved into a full cultural immersion—one that underscored both the remarkable achievements of the Jamaican diaspora and its unwavering ties to the land of wood and water.

A Weekend of Firsts and Foundations

The weekend’s activities commenced on Saturday, August 2, under the leadership of Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, in collaboration with various diaspora organizations. More than a ceremonial formality, the occasion marked Ambassador Anderson’s first direct engagement with the community that forms one of Jamaica’s most dynamic international partnerships.

In Miramar—frequently referred to as the “Jamaican capital” of the United States—the Ambassador attended the city’s annual “Ole Time Fair,” hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam. The event offered a vibrant display of Jamaican culture, heritage, and civic pride.

Addressing a crowd that reflected the cities deeply rooted Caribbean identity, Ambassador Anderson noted:

“What better place to celebrate that connection than Miramar, a city that has become one of the most vibrant centres of Jamaican and Caribbean life in the United States.”

With over 30% of Miramar’s population claiming Jamaican heritage, the Ambassador highlighted the city as a model of diasporic success, describing it as “a blend of enterprise, pride, and unity.”

A key moment in the evening came when Mayor Messam presented reggae icon Freddie McGregor with the keys to the city—a gesture that captured the bridge between Jamaica’s rich cultural legacy and its continued influence abroad.

The fair also included a domino tournament in tribute to the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder of Sandals Resorts, exemplifying how the diaspora honours its icons while celebrating its enduring traditions.

Beyond Ceremony: Substance and Strategy

Ambassador Anderson’s approach throughout the weekend demonstrated a diplomat attuned to the diaspora’s significance—not only as cultural custodians but as essential partners in Jamaica’s future development.

Speaking at the Ole Time Fair, he emphasized the importance of channeling cultural pride into meaningful engagement:

“As Ambassador, I am deeply encouraged by the strength of the diaspora here—not only in numbers, but in heart, in culture, and in your commitment to giving back to Jamaica.” “While you have made Miramar your place of residence, Jamaica remains your home—no matter how long you’ve been away or how far you’ve gone.”

The message was clear: emotional connection must be paired with practical commitment. He extended a direct call to action for diaspora investment, underscoring Jamaica’s readiness for partnership in key growth sectors such as technology, tourism, energy, agriculture, and the creative industries.

This theme continued at the “Sweet and Dandy Dance Party,” hosted by the Jamaican Women of Florida. A fundraiser supporting charitable causes in both Jamaica and Florida, the event embodied the diaspora’s dual sense of place—firmly rooted in their adopted home while remaining actively engaged in the development of their homeland.

Sacred and Secular Unity

Sunday’s activities highlighted the spiritual depth and unity within the diaspora. A thanksgiving service held at Cooper City Church of God drew over 900 attendees, their black, gold, and green attire transforming the sanctuary into a tapestry of national pride.

In his remarks to the congregation, Ambassador Anderson reflected:

“This moment is especially meaningful for me, as it marks my first official engagement with the Jamaican community in the Sunshine State. I am well aware that Florida is home to one of the largest and most vibrant populations of Jamaicans outside of our homeland.” The Ambassador in charging the large congregation shared that “Be Proud, be Bold in the Black, Green and Gold are powerful words. They have an energy of possibility and an energy of movement that leads to momentum. which calls upon us all, as Jamaicans to have an unwavering belief that we can and should be active participants and not just bystanders in shaping our own destinies, the destinies of our communities and the destinies of our countries. It calls us to a mindset that our forefathers had as they moved Jamaica towards independence.”

He also praised Consul General Oliver Mair as “one of our hardest-working diplomats,” reinforcing the administration’s commitment to sustained community outreach and people-cantered diplomacy.

The Ambassador used the platform to reiterate key development priorities of the Government of Jamaica—including the modernization of business processes, constitutional reform, national and citizen security, and transformation in education—linking these to the critical role the diaspora plays in national progress.

Cultural Diplomacy in Action

The weekend concluded with the Jamaica Independence motorcade, led by Ambassador Anderson and Consul General Mair, which wound through streets lined with cheering supporters before arriving at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

There, Mayor Denise Grant hosted the “Solid as a Rock” concert, featuring Jamaican artists in a vibrant celebration of resilience and cultural pride.

During the flag-raising ceremony in Lauderhill, Anderson captured the spirit of the moment:

“As we raise the black, green, and gold, we do more than honour a flag; we celebrate the resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit of a people who continue to inspire the world.”

His poignant interpretation of the flag’s colours—Black for the strength and creativity of our people, Green for the hope and fertility of our land, and Gold for the natural beauty and enduring sunlight of our homeland—served as both a cultural lesson and a diplomatic affirmation.

A New Diplomatic Paradigm

Ambassador Anderson’s Florida debut signals a shift toward a more strategic and integrated model of diaspora diplomacy—one that recognizes the diaspora not just as cultural emissaries but as vital stakeholders in Jamaica’s future.

His consistent message—“Jamaica remains home for all Jamaicans”—was paired with tangible calls for partnership and investment. It’s a vision that extends beyond annual celebrations to year-round collaboration.

“Let this Independence Day celebration be more than a moment of remembrance. Let it be a recommitment to service, to unity, and to national pride,” Anderson concluded.

The weekend’s success underscored that 21st-century diplomacy demands leaders who can adapt seamlessly across diverse settings, whether at a flag-raising ceremony, in a church pew, or at a community fundraiser.

With this inaugural engagement, Ambassador Anderson has set a powerful tone: one of partnership, purpose, and pride in the Jamaican identity—wherever in the world it is found.