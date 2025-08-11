Recording Artist Tina Releases Bold New Single ‘Likkle MMM’

New York, NY — Billboard-charting artist Tina (formerly known as HoodCelebrityy) is back and bolder than ever with her provocative new single, “Likkle MMM,” released on Thursday July 31. The high-energy track, produced by Marvoni Beats—the Billboard-charting hitmaker behind some of dancehall and hip-hop’s most infectious rhythms—is a fearless celebration of power, sensuality, and self-expression.

“Likkle MMM” is a bad gal anthem dripping with confidence, dominance, and a wicked tease of freaky fun. With hypnotic beats and lyrics that pull no punches, the track is made for those who walk with a little extra swag, speak with fire, and play by their own rules.

“’Likkle MMM’ is about owning your energy—sexy, playful, dominant, and free,” says Tina. “It’s for the people who aren’t afraid to take up space and be unapologetically themselves.”

This release marks another bold chapter for Tina, whose evolution from HoodCelebrityy to her new identity has come with an electrifying shift in sound, vision, and voice. Blending dancehall grit, seductive flows, and her signature swagger, “Likkle MMM” is poised to set playlists ablaze and dance floors in motion.

“Likkle MMM” dropped July 31st on all major streaming platforms. https://onerpm.link/LikkleMmm