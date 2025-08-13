Sizzla Kalonji Honored with Key to the City of Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – In a special ceremony at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, the iconic reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji was honored with the Key to the City of Lauderhill presented by Mayor Denise D. Grant. Mayor Grant is a Jamaican-American, hailing from Christiana, Manchester.

This prestigious award recognizes his outstanding contribution to reggae music and his role in promoting Rastafarian culture over the past 30 years.The event was part of Jamaica’s 63rd Independence celebrations and brought together a star-studded lineup, including Etana, Admiral Tibet, Lady G, Hal Anthony, and others.

It was a vibrant celebration of Jamaica’s rich heritage and Lauderhill’s strong Caribbean community, highlighting the power of music to unite and inspire.

Key Highlights of the Event

The Key to the City

Sizzla was officially recognized for his impact on reggae music worldwide. He is dedicated to spreading positive messages based on strong cultural values.

Main Performance

Sizzla headlined the “Solid As A Rock” concert, named after one of his most popular hits, energizing the crowd with his powerful stage presence.

U.S. Congressional Honor

In addition to the city’s award, Sizzla received a special citation from the U.S. Congress, acknowledging his impact beyond music and his role as a cultural ambassador.

Cultural Significance

The event was a celebration of Jamaica’s independence, emphasizing the importance of cultural pride and community unity in Lauderhill.

During his acceptance speech, Sizzla expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying the honor reflects his lifelong mission to uplift communities, promote spiritual growth, and reconnect people of African descent with their roots. “This is more than just an award. It’s a reminder that music can be a powerful tool for change and healing,” he shared.

This honor celebrates Sizzla’s enduring influence and his commitment to making adifference through his music and message.