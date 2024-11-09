Jamaican-American Elected Official Makes History in Florida

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Despite vice president Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the election for United States president, Jamaicans in South Florida had a lot to celebrate on November 5.

Harris, a Democrat whose father is Jamaican, lost the bid to become her country’s first female president. She replaced president Joe Biden as their party’s candidate after he announced he would not seek re-election in July.

Trump, a Republican and former president, cantered to a landslide victory, winning the Electoral College and popular vote.

Denise Grant Elected Mayor of Lauderhill

In Lauderhill, the mood was celebratory as Jamaican Denise Grant was elected the first female mayor of that city. The area is known as Jamaica Hill because of its large Jamaican community.

Born in Manchester parish in central Jamaica, Grant was elected a Lauderhill commissioner in 2018 and vice mayor two years later. She defeated African American vice mayor Lawrence “Jahbow” Martin.

Grant tallied 16,117 votes, (62.6 per cent) while her opponent got 9,648 votes ((37.4 per cent).

She succeeds Ken Thurston, an African American who has served as mayor since 2022. She is a senior consultant of business development at a commercial litigation law firm.

City of Lauderhill ‘Jamhill’ Elected Officials

Three of her compatriots were elected commissioners. Melissa Dunn returns for a third two-year term, while physical therapist Richard Campbell, a former commissioner, returns to the Lauderhill executive.

Popular broadcaster John “John T” Hodgson, completes the slate of Jamaican Lauderhill commissioners, winning his first election. A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, he hosts the folksy John T On The Morning Ride show on WAVS 1170 AM Radio five days a week.

“To be an elected official is a feeling of trust, respect and acceptance. The campaign was long and challenging with three other candidates, two Americans and a Haitian. My objectives as commissioner are public safety, property taxes, senior residence, youth development, fiscal responsibility and accountability,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

In the nearby city of Tamarac, Marlon Bolton was also returned as commissioner, while Clarendon-born Mark A Douglas lost to incumbent Michael J Ryan in the election for mayor of Sunrise.