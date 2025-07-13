Entertainment

Sizzla Kalonji Set To Blaze At Jamaica’s Independence Celebrations In Lauderhill

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
Sizzla to perform in Lauderhill, Jamaica Independence celebration
Sizzla

LAUDERHILL – On August 3rd, 2025, in Lauderhill, the city will host a Jamaican Independence Celebration to be headlined by reggae giant Sizzla Kalonji. Sizzla will not only be performing but will also receive the Keys to the City from Lauderhill’s Mayor Denise Grant. Also slated to perform are selector Foota Hype along with Etana, Lady G, Admiral Tibet, amongst others.

The celebration will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, and tickets are available at www.showpass.com/2025-jamaica-independence.

Sizzla says, “The Jamaica Independence celebration is significant to me because it represents the fight of the people, being liberated from the slave system and being an independent country and nation.” Sizzla further added, “The fans can expect more vibes, more love, more music, and an atmosphere of great expectation and love from the people. Expect an exciting performance.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

