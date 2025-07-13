Sizzla Kalonji Set To Blaze At Jamaica’s Independence Celebrations In Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – On August 3rd, 2025, in Lauderhill, the city will host a Jamaican Independence Celebration to be headlined by reggae giant Sizzla Kalonji. Sizzla will not only be performing but will also receive the Keys to the City from Lauderhill’s Mayor Denise Grant. Also slated to perform are selector Foota Hype along with Etana, Lady G, Admiral Tibet, amongst others.
The celebration will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, and tickets are available at www.showpass.com/2025-jamaica-independence.
Sizzla says, “The Jamaica Independence celebration is significant to me because it represents the fight of the people, being liberated from the slave system and being an independent country and nation.” Sizzla further added, “The fans can expect more vibes, more love, more music, and an atmosphere of great expectation and love from the people. Expect an exciting performance.”