Ms. Fluffy Teams Up with Macka Diamond for New Track

St. George, Grenada – Grenadian soca star Ms. Fluffy wanted a dancehall feel for Leave Me Alone, her latest song, so she approached veteran Jamaican artist Macka Diamond to provide that flavor. The song, produced by Propa Way Production, was released in June for Carnival season in her country.

Leave Me Alone is dedicated to the Caribbean woman who does not mind staying at home while her man parties, just as long as he treats her right financially.

“It’s about a woman who isn’t stressing about what her man is doing in the streets, as long as he’s taking care of her financially and keeping her well. The song celebrates that mindset where her only focus is enjoying herself, and having her Carnival spirit up,” Ms. Fluffy explained.

Born in Grenada, she also lived in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, which helped her appreciate the songs of Machel Montano, Alison Hinds, Tanya Stephens and Garnet Silk. Ms. Fluffy has also performed at soca events in the Caribbean and US.

She compared the atmosphere at these shows.

“Soca/ Carnival events in the US are truly amazing because of the diversity. It’s an incredible feeling to see people from all over the world embracing the culture, playing mas, and celebrating soca with such passion,” said Ms. Fluffy. “While the Caribbean vibe is unmatched in its authenticity and spirit, the US offers a beautiful blend of cultures that adds a unique energy to every event.”

Ms. Fluffy released her first song, Come Take Him, in 2011. Her biggest hit single, Jack Iron, came out seven years later.