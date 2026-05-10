Read Across Jamaica Day Empowers Future Generations

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On May 5th, the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort General Manager, Carol Bourke, along with several members of her staff and two of their guests visited the Exchange Primary School where they read books to the students as well as gifted them with Educational Supplies. This visit was a part of Read Across Jamaica Day celebrations at the school.

Miss Bourke said, “This today falls within the Sandals Foundation core to make a massive impact on the children as it brings a little fun in their daily activities“. She added, “These kids are our future and we will do whatever we can for them to make them better citizens.” The activities aligned well with Read Across Jamaica Day goals.

PR Manager for Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort, Lindsay Isaacs says, “it’s a big celebration and calendar event for us where we invite our managers and team members to come out and read for the children as part of Read Across Jamaica Day.” She further stated, “We brought schoolbooks and school supplies to give to the kids from the Sandals Foundation.”

In summary, Read Across Jamaica Day fosters community involvement and literacy for students.