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Read Across Jamaica Day Empowers Future Generations

The Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team visits Exchange Primary School for Read Across Jamaica Day

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News60 minutes ago
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Read Across Jamaica: Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team visits Exchange Primary School
Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team visits Exchange Primary School
Read Across Jamaica: Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team visits Exchange Primary School
Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team reading to students at Exchange Primary School

 

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On May 5th, the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort General Manager, Carol Bourke, along with several members of her staff and two of their guests visited the Exchange Primary School where they read books to the students as well as gifted them with Educational Supplies. This visit was a part of Read Across Jamaica Day celebrations at the school.

Miss Bourke said, “This today falls within the Sandals Foundation core to make a massive impact on the children as it brings a little fun in their daily activities“. She added, “These kids are our future and we will do whatever we can for them to make them better citizens.” The activities aligned well with Read Across Jamaica Day goals.

Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team
Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort Team

PR Manager for Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort, Lindsay Isaacs says, “it’s a big celebration and calendar event for us where we invite our managers and team members to come out and read for the children as part of Read Across Jamaica Day.” She further stated, “We brought schoolbooks and school supplies to give to the kids from the Sandals Foundation.”

In summary, Read Across Jamaica Day fosters community involvement and literacy for students.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News60 minutes ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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