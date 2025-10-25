Montego Bay Jamaica Airport Status During Tropical Storm Melissa

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Due to the Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for Jamaica, see below the impact on scheduled arriving and departing flights at Montego Bay Jamaica Airport for today October 24, 2025.

Cancellations

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES 876 9248331 or 800 744 2225 – 888-359-2475 (JM Local) OR + 1-800-920-4225 (US & Canada) www.caribbean-airlines.com

October 24 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL October 25 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL October 26 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL

Passengers are urged to contact their airline for rebooking and the latest flight information.

Airline information can be found on MBJ website at International Airlines – Montego Bay Jamaica Airport (mbjairport.com) .

Sangster International Airport (SIA) remains open and operating normally at this time. MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the airport, continues to closely monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Melissa and its potential effect on airport and airline operations and will provide further updates of any changes to flight operations, including any extra flight operations or cancellations. Our priority is the well-being of our passengers and staff.

All updates regarding the effects of Tropical Storm Melissa on operations at the Sangster International Airport will be posted on the following platforms.