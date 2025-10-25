Travel

Montego Bay Jamaica Airport Status During Tropical Storm Melissa

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 467 1 minute read
Montego Bay Jamaica Airport

Montego Bay Jamaica AirportMONTEGO BAY, Jamaica –  Due to the Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for Jamaica, see below the impact on scheduled arriving and departing flights at Montego Bay Jamaica Airport for today October 24, 2025.

Cancellations

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES 876 9248331 or 800 744 2225 – 888-359-2475 (JM Local) OR + 1-800-920-4225 (US & Canada) www.caribbean-airlines.com

 

October 24 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL
October 25 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL
October 26 BW032/033 FLL/MBJ/FLL

 Passengers are urged to contact their airline for rebooking and the latest flight information.

 Airline information can be found on MBJ website at International Airlines – Montego Bay Jamaica Airport (mbjairport.com).

Sangster International Airport (SIA) remains open and operating normally at this time.  MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the airport, continues to closely monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Melissa and its potential effect on airport and airline operations and will provide further updates of any changes to flight operations, including any extra flight operations or cancellations.  Our priority is the well-being of our passengers and staff.

All updates regarding the effects of Tropical Storm Melissa on operations at the Sangster International Airport will be posted on the following platforms.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 467 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Canada continues to outpace other markets in visitor arrivals to Jamaica

October 8, 2007
BVI Limits International Ports of Entry, Postpones Festivals and Events

BVI Limits International Ports of Entry, Postpones Festivals and Events

March 16, 2020

JetBlue Airways plans to serve Saint Lucia

April 30, 2009

JetBlue In Discussions With Guyana To Add Service

September 14, 2015
Back to top button