Jamaica Shifts Tourism Strategy Toward Jobs, Training and Worker Benefits

MANHATTAN, New York — Jamaica is repositioning its tourism industry around worker training, professional advancement and long-term benefits under a new “Tourism 3.0” strategy. Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said this week at Caribbean Week in New York.

Bartlett presented the plan as Jamaica’s next phase of tourism development. He argued that the island’s recovery from the pandemic and other global shocks has created room to focus less on rebound and more on who benefits from growth.

“In every instance, the real resilience that is the essence of tourism manifested itself in Jamaica,” Bartlett said, adding that repeated disruptions had tested the sector but had not broken it.

Tourism Innovation

He pointed to Jamaica’s post-pandemic rebound as evidence of that resilience. Within a year of reopening, the country welcomed more than 1 million visitors and generated US$1.5 billion in tourism earnings, he said. Bartlett also said Jamaica had reached 4.5 million visitors and US$4.3 billion in earnings in four years under its earlier “5 x 5 x 5” growth push. That campaign had targeted 5 million visitors and US$5 billion in five years.

The new strategy signals a shift from headline visitor numbers toward the structure of the industry itself. Especially, focus is now on the workforce that supports it.

At the center of Tourism 3.0 is a stronger emphasis on human capital. Training and professional certification are positioned as core to future competitiveness.

Through the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, more than 25,000 tourism workers have been trained and certified over the past seven years, according to Bartlett. The ministry has also launched academies focused on gastronomy and entertainment. Recently, it graduated its first cohort of executive sous chefs.

Bartlett said those efforts are intended to open more senior roles to Jamaican workers. Particularly, these roles are in specialized and leadership positions that have historically been harder to access.

“We are ensuring that Jamaican professionals take their rightful place in the leadership of the sector,” he said.

Tourism Workers Pension Scheme

The minister also highlighted worker support measures beyond training. He said the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme has accumulated about J$6 billion in contributions since launching roughly four and a half years ago. Meanwhile, the government is continuing efforts to expand access to housing for tourism employees.

Taken together, the package suggests Jamaica wants to redefine tourism growth. It is less about arrival numbers and more about wages, skills, and inclusion. This message also fits wider talks at Caribbean Week. Those talks focus on resilience and competitiveness in a less certain travel market.

Whether Tourism 3.0 delivers on that promise will depend on how effectively Jamaica converts policy announcements into lasting gains for workers and communities. For now, Bartlett is framing the initiative as the country’s next test. It is not simply about whether tourism can grow, but who shares in that growth.