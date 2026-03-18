African Soldier: Patoranking’s Powerful Anthem Featuring Buju Banton

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Award-winning Nigerian musician and global music star PATORANKING kickstarts his 2026 campaign with ‘AFRICAN SOLDIER’ featuring GRAMMY Award-winning dancehall legend BUJU BANTON. The powerful roots reggae offering is a statement piece from Patoranking and Buju Banton that champions African pride. It calls for the liberation of its people and extols the global rise of Black excellence.

Serving as the second single from his upcoming fifth studio album, “African Soldier”. Patoranking reconnects with reggae and dancehall sounds on the track. These are the sounds that shaped him. Moreover, it reaffirms the musical foundation that has always run through his afrobeats journey.

With this new song, Patoranking reminds Africa of something important. Our stories still matter. The culture is rich and far-reaching. Best of all, our music is still strong and thriving. He also speaks to unity on the continent and the strength of Black people worldwide.

Song Producers

Produced by Jazzwad (Bounty Killer, Popcaan, Damian Marley), ‘African Soldier’ reunites Patoranking with the revered chart-topping producer. He worked with Jazzwad on ‘Cheating Zone’ from his debut album.

The track leans fully into Patoranking and Buju Banton’s penchant for live musicianship. Jazzwad records the drums, bass, keys, guitar and full horn section with live session players from Jamaica. This adds to the track’s warmth, lift and reggae resonance.

Additionally, GRAMMY winning audio engineer Bonzai (Mariah Carey, Nas, Chronixx) delivers a meticulous heavyweight mix, testament to the level of craft behind the message.

‘African Pride’ Video

Additionally, the accompanying music video for ‘African Soldier’, which was shot in New York and directed by Nigerian filmmaker UAX (Tyla, Rema, Tems) brings the song’s themes of Black and African pride, unity, excellence, growth and liberation further to life.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘African Soldier’, Patoranking shares, “While working on my album, the goal for me was to go back to the music that inspired me. The sounds I grew up on, and reggae has been that core for me. My breakthrough single ‘Alubarika’ was a good reference to this fact, so was my last release ‘No Jonze’. Throughout my journey as an artist, reggae and dancehall blended with Afrobeats has been my primary sound. So ‘African Soldier’ is just that intentionally curated root reggae song that serves as a reminder of who we are. The power we possess as Africans and black people all across the globe. And having the legendary Buju Banton who over the years has been a great voice when it comes to matters concerning Africa’s liberation, growth and unity on the continent to be a part of this record just complements the entire message this song seeks to convey”.